Spreading their wings

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp CM's Anna Hall goes up for a shot over a slew of O'Fallon defenders in the semifinals of the Scott Credit Union Tournament on Jan. 18. Hall, a junior, is the leading scorer and rebounder for an Eagles team that's enjoying another successful season at 21-5 so far.

Civic Memorial girls basketball head coach Jonathan Denney is adamant: there aren’t moral victories for his Eagles.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t learning in losing, and that’s just what the 2018-19 strengthened schedule looks to be doing for CM. The Eagles entered this week with a 21-5 overall record and a 6-0 mark in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

CM has lost to 4A teams Belleville East, O’Fallon, Rock Island and Chicago Kenwood and 2A power Teutopolis. The Eagles remain undefeated against 3A teams.

After a 64-58 loss to East in the finals of the 33rd Scott Credit Union Tournament in Highland on Sunday, Denney was optimistic.

“I’m not saying we’re going to run the table in 3A, but I think we’re going to be a very tough out if we play with that type of heart and enthusiasm,” he said.

The optimism came after CM allowed an 18-0 run from East in the first quarter, trailing 20-3 when the buzzer sounded. The Lancers took a comfortable 31-13 lead into the break, but the Eagles refused to disappear.

In the second half, they outscored East 45-33 and dwindled the deficit to 58-54 with 35 seconds to go in the game, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The effort was a glowing example of CM’s grittiness.

“We’ve always been a non-quit team, but I think this game shows that this team really is here,” junior forward Anna Hall said. “We aren’t quitters and honestly even though we lost this game, I feel we’re a bunch of winners. We’ll do anything we need to do to win. Even if we’re down 17 or 18, we’re still going to try and make a comeback to win.”

Hall and junior point guard Kourtland Tyus garnered first-team all-tournament honors for their efforts in Highland. The duo has started since they were freshmen and that experience is paying off this year against tougher opponents.

“I think playing with Allie Troeckler as freshmen and figuring out how to go about everything the right way in practice, on the court off the court, I think they learned a lot from her and Alaira (Tyus) and those kids,” Denney said. “I think they’ve matured a lot mentally and physically.”

Hall is averaging a team-best 17.4 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. She’s posted 14 double doubles in 26 games.

Tyus, the floor general, averages 4.04 assists and 3.54 steals to lead the team. She’s second at 9.7 points per game.

And the Eagles have powered through without sophomore Tori Standefer, who started last season but suffered a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) during the AAU season and hasn’t played in ‘18-19. It got worse for CM when the team lost fellow sophomore Hannah Sontag to a torn ACL on Dec. 10 vs. Collinsville. Sontag was averaging 9.1 ppg.

Other girls have had to step up, from seniors to freshmen. It showcases the Eagles’ depth.

“You’ve got some young kids gaining some very valuable experience,” Denney said. “As long as they cannot keep their head down when they make mistakes and learn from the good things we’re doing, I think the sky’s the limit for young kids like that. They can be a big part of the team down the road.”

Freshmen Kelbie Zupan and Maura Niemeier, along with sophomores Harper Buhs and Jackie Woelfel, junior Jenna Christeson and seniors Mackenzie Cato, Ashlyn Emerick and Kaylee Klaustermeier give the Eagles plenty of options.

Depth and strength of schedule look to help CM come postseason. The Eagles will either be cast in a regional at East Alton-Wood River or Rochester. IHSA releases the postseason schedule on Feb. 1.

Either way, they hope to progress past the regional finals, where they lost 42-36 to East St. Louis in Bethalto last year.

“I think this schedule is going to help us a lot more in the long run,” Tyus said. “Last year we were just blowing everyone out, and this season we’ve been challenged and that will help us in the postseason.”

CM’s season records under Denney

2006-07 — 16-9

2007-08 — 22-8

2008-09 — 11-18

2009-10 — 11-18

2010-11 — 17-12

2011-12 — 18-12

2012-13 — 24-8 (regional win)

2013-14 — 31-3 (regional, sectional wins)

2014-15 — 26-7 (regional)

2015-16 — 22-11 (regional)

2016-17 — 31-3 (regional, sectional)

2017-18 — 28-3

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter