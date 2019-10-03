St. Louis adds 2020 USA Gymnastics Championship to its summer lineup

The Gateway City will be the hub for all things gymnastics in June 2020.

One week before the previously announced 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics, St. Louis will host the 2020 USA Gymnastics Championships at the America’s Center Convention Complex and the Dome on June 17-21. The event features more than 1,600 of the nation’s best gymnasts in acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline and tumbling. The five-day national championships includes both Junior Olympic and elite levels for all three disciplines. The championships will also serve as the 2020 Olympic selection event for rhythmic gymnastics, and the rhythmic Olympians will be named at the conclusion of the competition.

If the USA qualifies for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in trampoline, the USA Gymnastics Championships will serve as the conclusion of its Olympic selection process, and the U.S. Olympians for trampoline will be named at the event.

“Holding the USA Gymnastics Championships in St. Louis is a great prelude to the trials,” said Stefanie Korepin, chief programs officer for USA Gymnastics. “The USA qualified for two individual berths to the Olympic Games for rhythmic gymnastics, and we are hopeful that our gymnasts also will qualify the USA for the Olympics in both trampoline and group rhythmic gymnastics. The championships is the final selection event for rhythmic gymnastics and possibly trampoline, which means all 2020 U.S. Olympians for gymnastics will be nominated in St. Louis.

“Also, the USA Gymnastics Championships provides families with a fun opportunity to watch three exciting gymnastics disciplines that may be new to them and see deserving athletes make the Olympic team,” Korepin said.

The St. Louis Sports Commission serves as host for the competition. 2020 marks the first time St. Louis will hold the USA Gymnastics Championships and the Olympic Trials for both men’s and women’s gymnastics. In 2016, Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis was the site of the Olympic Trials for men’s gymnastics. St. Louis also hosted the women’s national championships that year — and previously hosted USA Gymnastics’ national championships in 2000 and 2012. The region also has been home to several high-profile collegiate competitions, including the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships in 2017 and 2018, and the SEC Gymnastics Championship in 2018.

“We are excited to enhance the experience for the premier gymnasts in acrobatic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, and trampoline and tumbling, as they are vying for U.S. titles, as well as spots on the U.S. Olympic Team for rhythmic gymnastics and potentially trampoline,” said Chris Roseman, vice president of the St. Louis Sports Commission. “Hosting the USA Gymnastics Championships the week before the trials adds to an already exceptional stretch of events for the St. Louis region.”

The senior elite competition is slated for 6:30 p.m. June 19-21. The finals are on June 21, when the senior U.S. champions and national teams, and any Olympians, will be announced. All team nominations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Team are pending approval by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

The complete competition schedule for the championships will be available in the near future and tickets will go on sale in 2020.

The USA Gymnastics Championships was first held in 2014 at the KFC Yum! Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville. Past sites are Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum Complex (2015, 2018), Rhode Island Convention Center and Dunkin’ Donuts Center (2016), Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center and Wisconsin Center (2017), and Des Moines’ Iowa Events Center (2019). For more information on the USA Gymnastics Championships, visit usagymchamps.com.

