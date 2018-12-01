Stampley put his stamp on Alton

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Leroy Stampley, a 1976 Alton High grad (left), poses with AHS assistant athletics director Eric Roberson at the Alton Athletics Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies on Nov. 21. Stampley was a standout basketball player for the Redbirds and became the only player in the history of the program ever to be selected in a NBA Draft. [photo by Jeff Helmkamp]

It’s been a long time since Leroy Stampley was a part of Alton High School — 42 years, to be exact.

The 1976 AHS graduate returned to his alma mater on Nov. 21 as part of the 2018 induction class of the Alton Athletics Hall of Fame, and plenty of memories were flowing.

He left the Redbird boys basketball program a 1,000-point scorer, an all-state selection and a member of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s all-metro team. From there, he continued excelling on the court at Pensacola Junior College in Florida and later Loyola Chicago.

In 1980, Stampley became the only Alton player in the program’s history to be selected by the NBA. But when he thinks of his accomplishments, he knows none of it was possible without the foundation formed in Alton.

“It’s a very special honor,” Stampley said of entering the HOF. “It wasn’t expected. You’re waiting 40-plus years and then your number is called. The question was if I was coming back or not. I wouldn’t have missed this for anything in the world. I wasn’t able to get back like I would have liked, but I couldn’t not show up for this.”

He joined wrestler Taylor McGiffen (Class of 2012), the 1972 baseball team and the 2003 softball team to comprise the eighth HOF group. The AHS HOF was established in 2011.

Seeing old teammates and friends made the night special. Reminiscing with former teammate Bill Lyons, hugging mentor Terry Mitchell, or standing next to retired sportswriter Steve Porter during his introduction, Stampley was constantly interacting with the people who molded him.

“We built some relationships here that you can’t break,” Stampley said. “Right now I’ve been talking to Bill Lyons; he was on the team, and I told him if it wasn’t him passing me the ball I would never be here. I still stay in touch with a lot of those guys. They built me as a person and taught me what teamwork was all about.”

Stampley traveled from Humble, Texas, to attend the HOF ceremonies. He’s resided there the past five years. Prior to that he lived in California, where he worked for UPS after hanging up his basketball duds.

He did a lot of reflecting on his formidable years in Alton on induction night.

“A lot of people get credit for all my work,” Stampley said. “Like Terry Mitchell, he taught me how to dribble a basketball. We used to work out at Douglas Junior High, which no longer exists. We stayed there night after night. There were a lot of people that saw greatness in me and were willing to put the work in with me. They never got the credit for it because they weren’t coaches like (Glenn) McPherson and (Stan) McAfoos and (Bill) Diddlebock and I appreciate all the work those guys did, too. It’s a shame I didn’t get to see Glenn before he passed.”

After AHS he went to Pensacola and advanced to two junior college national tournaments and then to Loyola, where he averaged a team-best 20.2 ppg as a senior. He helped lead the Ramblers to the 1980 NIT, where they lost 105-87 to Illinois in the first round.

Stampley was then a fourth-round pick by the Phoenix Suns in the ‘80 NBA Draft, but never played in the league.

“I was the 88th pick and went to camp twice,” he said. “They sent me to Bangor, Maine, and I stayed there for a while. I left Bangor and went to the Continental League in Trenton, New Jersey, pulled my hip out of socket and came back here to rest it. Guys my size, 6-3, are a dime a dozen, so at that point I had to make a decision to either go start my career or continue to chase the dream.”

He moved to California where his cousin was an agent, played in the Las Vegas summer league and leagues in Los Angeles, but eventually shifted to a 30-year career with UPS, retiring 5 years ago.

“UPS did me well and again; it all came from the foundation that was built here in Alton,” Stampley said.

It was a foundation a lot of people helped mold. It was that mentorship Stampley remembered most as he became an Alton HOFer.

“All those guys made sure I went the right direction when I came to the fork in the road,” Stampley said. “In Alton there are a lot of negative things that you can get yourself into if you don’t have the right mentorship. I was fortunate to be involved with the people I was.”

And Alton is fortunate to have such a classy new member in its HOF.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter