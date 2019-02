Mid Illinois Gymnastics USA state qualifiers are ready for the Illinois State Championships in March. Level 6 is in St. Charles, Ill.; levels 7 and 8 are in De Kalb, Ill. State qualifiers include (front row, from left) Olivia Swagler (Level 6), Madison Honke (L7), Jaylee Evans (L6), Caroline Cain (L6), Allison Wooden (L6), (back row, from left) Sammi Hentrich (L6), Ruby Pruitt (L6), Sevasti Binolis (L8), Paige Mouser (L8), Sophie Rose (L6), and Allison Jennings (L8).

