STLFC Academy to hold tryouts

The STLFC Academy serves as a professional pathway for youth players and spans the U13-U19 age groups for the purpose of developing players for Saint Louis FC, Youth National Teams and European Clubs.

In the 2017-2018 season, Saint Louis FC Academy players accounted for about 1,000 minutes at the professional level with Saint Louis FC, amassed nine youth national team call-ups, saw two players go on trial in Europe and had one player sign with Bundesliga giant Werder Bremen. In addition, Saint Louis FC, along with Seattle Sounders FC and Atlanta United FC, received the Community Award from US Soccer for efforts to support both the local soccer community and the community at large.

To register for the tryouts or learn more information, visit the website.

