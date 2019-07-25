Success on the sidelines

× Expand (Left) Akron head coach Jared Embick watches from the sidelines during the NCAA Men’s College Cup finals against Maryland in 2018. (Right) Florida State goalkeeper coach and Granite City graduate Mike Bristol talks with a couple of players during the 2018 season.

Mike Bristol and Jared Embick helped the Granite City boys soccer team enjoy an outstanding season 25 years ago.

The duo lifted the Warriors to a 23-win season and a second-place finish in the state tournament in the 1994 season. Granite City lost to Palatine 2-1 in overtime in the championship match.

“Both of them were very good students,” said Gene Baker, the coach of the ‘94 team. “They were good students of the game and they were successful athletes.”

Now, Bristol and Embick are enjoying successful runs as soccer coaches at the NCAA Division I level. Bristol is the goalkeeper coach for the Florida State women’s soccer team, while Embick heads the men’s program at the University of Akron.

Last year, Bristol and Embick participated in championship matches in the women’s and men’s divisions. The Seminoles knocked off North Carolina 1-0 in the women’s title match on Dec. 3 for their second national title and their first since 2014. A week later, Akron fell 1-0 to Maryland in the men’s finals.

“They’re at the top in the women’s game and we’re at the top in the men’s, so we try to learn a little bit from each other,” said Embick, a 1996 GCHS graduate. “I texted him and congratulated him and he said, ‘Hey, it’s your turn next weekend.’ Unfortunately, I didn’t come through at my end. He’s a great coach and a great person as well. I’m always happy to see his team do very well.”

Bristol has been Florida State’s goalkeeper coach for 10 years. During his tenure, the Tallahassee school has two national titles and a runner-up finish and made five trips to the College Cup.

“It’s not really a job when you enjoy doing something,” said Bristol, a 1995 graduate. “I look forward to the best job in America, coming in and working with great athletes and trying to get them organized and trying to win national championships and hopefully can get them to play a little bit professionally afterward.”

Embick took over head coaching duties at Akron in 2013. The Zips have played in the College Cup three times during his tenure as head coach.

“I like it a lot,” Embick said. “We have a great program here and the school and the community have been very supportive, which allowed us to be successful.”

Bristol was a senior and Embick was a junior when Granite City finished second in 1994, the last time the program placed at state. Bristol was the starting goalkeeper, while Embick played in his first varsity season.

Granite City beat St. Charles in the quarterfinals and Chicago Kelly in the semifinals to advance to the finals against Palatine.

Bristol said he continues to stay in touch with Embick, even though they’re coaching schools 961 miles apart.

“I actually went to his school in the past just to see how they were doing some things,” Bristol said. “I was out there recruiting somebody and I wanted to see their setup. But we talked on the phone and we talked about different games. He’s done a heck of a job of where he’s at and they’re always in the mix to win a national championship. I’m sure his time will come pretty soon.”

The Akron men start their 2019 season on Aug. 18 with a home match against Evansville. The Florida State women begin their season on Aug. 22 against TCU at home.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter