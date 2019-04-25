photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

A year ago, Claire Sykes decided she was going to play five sports at Granite City High School.

That got her father, Craig Sykes, concerned.

“When she said she was going to do that, I honestly thought there was no way it can be done and maintain a good GPA,” Craig said.

So far, after two years, the sophomore has been outstanding in sports and in the classroom. Claire competes in cross country, track and swimming and plays basketball and soccer for the Warriors and has earned several varsity letters. She also maintains a 5.1 grade-point average.

“She’s proving me wrong,” Craig said.

She is playing soccer and is participating in track this spring. She competes at the junior varsity level in soccer and runs in the distance events in track.

“For me, it’s easy because I like to say I’m a good runner, so I just run on my own and I pace myself (in track),” Claire said. “I just come to soccer practices.”

Claire competed in cross country in the fall and played basketball in the winter. She also was a member of GCHS’ girls swimming team, which competed in a couple of meets in November.

“I love sports,” she said. “It’s so fun.”

Her love of sports began in second grade, when she joined the Girls on the Run program.

“When she ran her first 5K at Wilson Park and ended up winning it, we didn’t know how good she was,” Craig said. “Her reasoning was she wanted to get done so she could get to a birthday party. But we tried to explain to her that all of the girls at the birthday party are behind you. From there, she just took off to running.”

Claire grew up in an athletic family. Her cousin, Whitney Sykes-Rogers, played three sports — basketball, volleyball and softball — at GCHS and is now the school’s head girls basketball coach. Her mother, Ann, played soccer and Craig Sykes played baseball and basketball.

“It’s definitely in her bloodline,” Craig said.

Claire, who was recently selected into GCHS’ secondary honors program, said doing well in the classroom is important for any athlete.

“It’s just balancing both (academics and athletics),” the sophomore said. “You have to be a student in all sports and in the classroom. School is just easy to me.”

Claire is also a member of the Paddlers swimming team. Last summer, she helped the Pirates win their first Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet since 1994.

“I love swimming,” she said. “It’s so fun. The environment is great. I love the coaches. (Paddlers coach) Celeste (Furmanek) is my favorite coach I’ve ever had.”

Claire, who plans to study marine biology in college, said her parents have been supportive of her being a five-sport athlete.

“I wouldn’t be where I am now without them,” she said. “There hasn’t been times where I fully wanted to give up, but I definitely had bumps where I was like, ‘Do I want to do this anymore?’ They were always there pushing me.”

