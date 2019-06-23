Sweet victory

× Expand Photo by World Wide Technology Raceway Ross Chastain (right) celebrates in victory lane during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 on June 22 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.

Ross Chastain celebrated another NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series victory on Saturday, placing first in the sixth annual CarShield 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison.

The Florida native led the final 18 laps of the 160-lap race to win his second race in the series. A month ago, Chastain came out on top in the Digital Ally 250 at Kansas Speedway.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old Chastain appeared to had won the M&M's 200 at Iowa as he led 141 of 200 laps and swept the stages to score the win, but his truck failed post-race inspection and he was disqualified.

On Saturday, Chastain not only won his first race at WWT Raceway, he picked up his first top-10 finish at the Madison track.

Chastain took over the lead at lap No. 142 and never looked back. There were 14 lead changes in the race, which lasted two hours.

Christian Eckes led the most laps with 57, but ended up at 14th place. He was in first place with 60 laps to go. Eckes, who has four career victories, was in third with one lap to go before falling out of the top 10 in the final lap.

Todd Gilliand finished second in Saturday's race, making it the sixth time this year he placed in the top 10. He was in third at the halfway point of the race. Gilliand moved to second with one lap remaining.

Stewart Friesen, who led for 20 laps, finished third for his first top-10 finish in two races at WWT Raceway. Grant Enfinger, who is first in the series standings by 54 points over Friesen, led for 52 laps before falling out on contention in the 73rd lap and went on to finish sixth.

Chastain competes full-time in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, driving the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports. He also works part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Eight years ago, Chastain won the World Series of Asphalt, placing first in three of eight events in the series.

The CarShield 200 has been held at WWT Raceway since 1998 and ran until 2010 when the track closed. The race returned to the schedule in 2014. The event ran under numerous different names, starting with the Ram Tough 200 in 1998. Last year, it was called Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200.