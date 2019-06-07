SWIMMING: Back in the water

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Celeste Furmanek returns for her 39th season as Paddlers swimming coach this summer after missing last year to knee surgery.

The Paddlers Pirates' quest for their second straight Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, when they take on the Splash City Gators in their season opener on Paddlers Pool.

The Granite City swimming team won its first SWISA title since 1994 last year after winning the league championship meet by one half-point over the Summers-Port Sharks, who had placed first in the meet 24 straight years.

Summers-Port will also begin its season at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Godfrey swimming team will head to Montclaire to take on the Marlins. Montclaire changed back to its original name after being called Water Works for several years.

Celeste Furmanek returns for her 39th season as Paddlers coach. She missed the 2018 season for knee surgery.

Nancy Miller is back for her 15th season as Summers-Port coach. Her Sharks won the SWISA regular season title with a 4-0 mark in '18.

Paddlers and Summers-Port each have four dual meets. They will also compete in the SWISA Relays on June 24 at Sunset Hills.

The Pirates and Sharks will square off in the regular season finale on July 16 at Paddlers.

Paddlers has a bye on June 20, will swim at Sunset Hills on June 27 and takes on Montclaire in a home meet on July 11.

Summers-Port has a home meet against Sunset Hills on June 20 and a road meet against Splash City on June 27 before having a bye on July 11.

The SWISA diving season officially begins on June 20, with Summers-Port taking on Sunset Hills.

Paddlers is also the defending champion in SWISA diving competition. The Pirates edged Summers-Port by one point in last year's conference meet for their first title since '14. They will start their season on June 27 against Sunset Hills.

Betsy Hagnauer and Cole De Yong are Paddlers' coaches, while Annie Evans is back as Summers-Port coaches.