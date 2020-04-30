SWIMMING: Paule headed to Illinois College

Rachel Paule

After a 4-year varsity career on the Alton High swimming team, Rachel Paule is headed to Illinois College in Jacksonville to continue her career.

Paule was a team captain while swimming for the Redbirds, as well as a team captain for the TCAY Tidalwaves and Summers-Port Sharks in club swimming. She swam for the Tidalwaves and Sharks for 9 seasons.

She competed in the 200-yard freestyle, the 500-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestyle relay at the 2019 Springfield Sectional with AHS.

Paule joins an Illinois College team which competes at the Division III level and was 5-2 in dual meets in 2019.