SWIMMING: Sharks capture SWISA Relays title

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Summers-Port's Erick Humphrey competes in the opening leg of the boys 9-10 150-yard breaststroke relay on Monday at the SWISA Relays.

The Summers-Port Sharks dominated the 11-12 boys division at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Relays on Monday at Sunset Hills Pool in Edwardsville, winning all five events.

The strong effort helped the Godfrey swimming team leave Sunset Hills with a victory in the five-team meet.

Summers-Port placed first with 261.5 points and won the meet by just 9.5 points over the Montclaire (formerly Water Works) Marlins. The Sharks won a total of 17 events, 12 of them were in the boys division.

Summers-Port's boys scored 146 points in the all-relay meet, more than any other team.

The Paddlers Pirates placed third with 212 points. The Granite City swimming team won 11 events, four each in the 8 and under girls and 13-14 boys divisions and three in the 9-10 girls division.

Both Summers-Port and Paddlers will be back in action on Thursday, when the Pirates return to Sunset Hills to take on the Stingrays and the Sharks will compete against the Aqua Park (formerly Splash City) Gators.

The Sharks placed first in the 200-yard medley, 150-yard freestyle, 150-yard breaststroke, 150-yard backstroke and the 150-yard butterfly relays in the 11-12 boys division. Nathan Kotzamanis, Jack Rea and Stephen Stobbs each had four first-place finishes in that division.

Summers-Port also placed first in the 8 and under boys 75-yard freestyle and butterfly relays, 9-10 boys 150-yard freestyle and 150-yard breaststroke relays and the 15-18 boys freestyle, backstroke and butterfly relays.

In the girls division, the Sharks won the 9-10 breastroke relay, the 11-12 150-yard freestyle relay, 13-14 150-yard butterfly relay and the 15-18 breaststroke and butterfly relays.

Paddlers won the 8 and under girls freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke and butterfly relays. Laine Curry competed in all four relay teams.

The Pirates won the 13-14 boys medley, freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly relays. Wyatt Loftus and Daniel Wilson each competed in three winning relay teams.

Paddlers placed first in the 9-10 girls medley, freestyle and butterfly relays. Madelyn Pamatot and Reilly Curry competed in all three winning relay teams.

Also, the Aqua Park (formerly Splash City) Gators placed fourth with 176 points and host-Sunset Hills came in fifth with 93.5.

SUMMERS-PORT RELAY CHAMPIONS

Boys 11-12 200-yard medley relay -- Nathan Kotzamanis, Jack Rea, Stephen Stobbs, Nick Werts

Boys 8 and under 75-yard medley relay -- Christian Monroe, Parker Hough, Jack Frew

Boys 9-10 150-yard freestyle relay -- Erick Humphrey, Jack Middleton, Simon Waters

Boys 11-12 150-yard freestyle relay -- Nathan Kotzamanis, Nick Werts, Stephen Stobbs

Girls 11-12 150-yard freestyle relay -- Grace Middleton, Launa Schwank, Mackenzie Ingram

Boys 15-18 150-yard freestyle relay -- Caden Akal, Jake Roth, Wesley Dugan

Boys 9-10 150-yard breaststroke relay -- Erick Humphrey, Jack Middleton, Simon Waters

Girls 9-10 150-yard breaststroke relay -- Sophia Statos, Ella Valyo, Stella Mathews

Boys 11-12 150-yard breaststroke relay -- Jack Rea, Nolan Buss, Nick Werts

Girls 15-18 150-yard breaststroke relay -- Anna Moehn, Leah Pohlman, Claire Spain

Boys 11-12 150-yard breaststroke relay -- Nathan Kotzamanis, Stephen Stobbs, Jack Rea

Boys 15-18 150-yard backstroke relay -- Noah Clancy, Caden Akal, Patrick Moehn

Girls 15-18 150-yard backstroke relay -- Eleni Kotzamanis, Anna Moehn, Riley Clancy

Boys 8 and under 75-yard butterfly relay -- Joey Hennesey, Christian Monroe, Jack Frew

Boys 11-12 150-yard butterfly relay -- Nathan Kotzamanis, Jack Rea, Stephen Stobbs

Girls 13-14 150-yard butterfly relay -- Madison Ingram, Grace Burris, Katherine Hatch

Boys 15-18 150-yard butterfly relay -- Noah Clancy, Caden Akal, Patrick Moehn

PADDLERS RELAY CHAMPIONS

Girls 9-10 200-yard medley relay -- Madelyn Pamatot, Milyn Roehr, Reilly Curry, Kennley Kirk

Boys 13-14 200-yard medley relay -- Alex Weaver, Daniel Wilson, Wyatt Loftus, Christopher Taylor

Girls 8 and under 75-yard freestyle relay -- Alexandria Suhre, Kaylee Kohl, Laine Curry

Girls 9-10 150-yard freestyle relay -- Madelyn Pamatot, Milyn Roehr, Reilly Curry

Boys 13-14 150-yard freestyle relay -- Daniel Wilson, Brady Smallie, Wyatt Loftus

Girls 8 and under 75-yard breaststroke relay -- Lydia Fernandez, Alexandria Suhre, Laine Curry

Boys 13-14 150-yard breaststroke relay -- Jackson Kirk, Christopher Taylor, Daniel Wilson

Girls 8 and under 75-yard backstroke relay -- Lauren Willaredt, Lily Kohl, Kaylee Kohl

Girls 8 and under 75-yard butterfly relay -- Lydia Fernandez, Alexandria Suhre, Laine Curry

Girls 9-10 150-yard butterfly relay -- Kennley Kirk, Madelyn Pamatot, Reilly Curry

Boys 13-14 150-yard butterfly relay -- Brady Smallie, Alex Weaver, Wyatt Loftus

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Paddlers' Milyn Roehr swims in the girls 9-10 200-yard breaststroke relay at the SWISA Relays on Monday.

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Summers-Port's Anna Moehn competes in the 15-18 girls 150-yard breaststroke relay at the SWISA Relays.