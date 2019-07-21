SWIMMING: Sharks, Pirates finish strong at SWISA

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Paddlers' Laine Curry won four events in the 8 and under girls division at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on Sunday at Edwardsville.

The Summers-Port Sharks and Paddlers Pirates turned in strong performances at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on Sunday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville, combining for 30 first-place finishes, five conference records and 10 High Point award winners.

But their efforts weren't good enough to slow down the Montclaire Marlins as they won the five-team meet with 2,098 points.

Summers-Port finished second with 1,952 points and had 17 first-place finishes. The Sharks finished second at SWISAs for the second year in a row.

"I'm very proud of our young boys and girls," Summers-Port coach Nancy Miller said. "They performed beautifully. We had some enormous time trials today. We had kids bring forth the effort. It was the best effort of the season, so I'm very happy."

Paddlers, last year's champion, came in third with 1,656 points and 13 first-place finishes.

"Our team did really good," Paddlers coach Erin Furmanek said. "We had a lot of kids drop three to four seconds in each event. It was awesome to see them get so excited about their event they did."

The Aqua Park (formerly Splash City) Gators of Collinsville finished fourth with 1,493 points and the Sunset Hills Stingrays placed fifth with 625.

Montclaire, formerly Water Works, had 39 first-place finishes to capture its first SWISA crown since 1989. The Marlins also won the regular season championship at 4-0.

The Pirates had a combined 9 first-place finishes from sisters Reilly and Laine Curry. Reilly won all five of her events in the 9-10 division and Laine finished first in four in the 8 and under girls division. Both girls earned first-place High Point awards.

Paddlers' other champions were Maddox Kennedy (13-14 boys 100 breaststroke), Jackson Suhre (9-10 boys 50-yard butterfly), Alivia Upshaw (13-14 girls 100-yard freestyle) and the 13-14 boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kennedy, Alex Weaver, Christopher Taylor and Wyatt Loftus.

Upshaw and Suhre also won High Point awards for Paddlers.

Noah Clancy (15-18 boys) and Nathan Kotzamanis (11-12 boys) each won five events to lead Summers-Port.

Clancy, Kotzamanis, Caden Akal (15-18 boys), Erick Humphrey (9-10 boys), Anna Moehn (15-18 girls) and Nolan Buss (11-12 boys) won High Point awards for the Sharks.

Clancy placed first in the 100 IM, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and the freestyle and medley relays and Kotzmanis won the 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke and 50 butterly and was part of the winning freestyle and medley relay teams. Humphrey came out on top in the 100 freestyle and 50 breaststroke.

Moehn won the 100 IM and 100 backstroke in the 15-18 girls division, Jack Rea won the 11-12 boys 50 breaststroke, Akal finished first in the 200 freestyle and Buss came out on top in the 11-12 boys 50 freestyle.

Sunday's meet marked the first time the SWISA championship meet was held indoors.

Akal, Jenna Fleming and Claire Pohlman of Summers-Port and Ryan Mihu of Paddlers competed in their final SWISA meet.