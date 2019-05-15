SWIMMING: Tuning up the Tidalwaves

× Expand Submitted photo The Tidalwave coaches are proudly displaying their first place small-team trophy at the Heartland YMCA Championships. Pictured from left to right are, Desiree Turner, Sandy Budde, Jen Roth, Nancy Miller, Shelby Roth and Garth Akal. Missing from picture is Kari Wineland.

The Riverbend’s premiere competitive swim team may get a competitive boost in future competition following a trip to Chicago this month.

TCAY Tidalwaves swim team coaches Nancy Miller, Desiree Turner and Sandy Budde are headed to Chicago May 18-19 to attend the 38th Annual Central States Swim Clinic to learn new training strategies and applications. They are scheduled to observe demonstrations of techniques for both in and out of the pool.

“This coaches clinic is regarded as one of the most comprehensive coaches’ clinics in our country, and once implemented, the strategies learned could give us a much higher performance ratio,” Tidalwaves head coach Nancy Miller said.

Olympic coaches Eddie Reese of the University of Texas and Dave Sallo of University of Southern California (USC) and Olympic gold medalists Aaron Peirsol and Breeja Larson will be featured speakers at the event.

Reese is one of the winningest coaches in the history of competitive swimming in the United States. Piersol, a three-time Olympian and seven-time Olympic medalist, is known as “Mr. Backstroke.”

The Tidalwaves train at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey and Principia College in Elsah. Team membership is open to all swimmers ages 5-21.

More information is at www.tcaytidalwaves.com or by emailing icoach1@aol.com or calling 618-409-4354.