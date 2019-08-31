Swinging for success

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Sophomore Gracie Piar tees off from the 18th hole at the Marquette Blast-Off Tournament on Aug. 24 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Gracie Piar didn’t get to spend a lot of time at home this summer.

The Marquette Catholic sophomore was playing in tournaments in California, Florida, Indiana and North Carolina. She was home for a total of just 9 days.

Still, she was happy with the way she played over the summer.

“My average score was a 78,” Piar said. “I have really improved over the past few years.”

Piar hopes her strong summer will help the Marquette girls golf team turn in another successful season. The Explorers have 4 returning players from last year’s team that finished fifth in the Class A state tournament, the best in program history.

“I’m very excited for the season,” Piar said. “We did well last year. I think we’ll do good again this year.”

Sophomores Audrey Cain and Clancy Maag and senior Katy Kratschmer are the other returning players. Marquette has 14 players on its roster.

In addition to their fifth-place finish at state, the Explorers also won championships at the Madison County and Class A Okawville Regional tournaments, placed third in the Marquette Blast-Off Classic and the Centralia Sectional tournaments and lost only 1 match in dual action in 2018.

“We did have a successful season last year,” Marquette coach Deb Walsh said. “I’m looking forward to this team. We have a lot of talent again and we have a lot of freshmen with some talent and we’re developing those and moving them on into the team this year.”

Cain said she was thrilled to be part of a successful squad in her freshman year.

“I really liked it,” she said. “It was fun. It was an experience that I never had before.”

Marquette began its season on Aug. 17 at the Prep Tour Showcase at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth. The Alton school finished 15th out of 16 teams with a 365.

“It’s our first time playing at that course,” Walsh said. “I thought it was a good day. We had some struggles on the golf course, which obviously we’re going to have to work on, and we’ll get through it. We had tryouts the night before and went and played the tournament the next day, so it’s been kind of a whirlwind.”

Last year, Piar turned in a strong freshman season, leading the Explorers with a 39.7 average. This year, she’s picking up right where she left off last season, placing fifth with a 75 at the Prep Tour Showcase and sharing co-medalist honors with O’Fallon’s Briana McMinn at the Blast-Off Classic with a 78 on Aug. 24.

Piar said she enjoyed starting off her sophomore season with a trip to Hickory Point, the site of the Class 2A state tournament.

“It was a very fun bus ride,” the sophomore said. “All of the bus rides are fun with this team. We all played very well. We didn’t place, but that’s OK.”

Marquette has six freshmen on its roster. Three of them — Ava Bartosiak, Jenna Dean and Lilly Montague — have seen varsity time in the first two weeks of the season.

“I think they love (golf),” Walsh said. “I think they eat it up. They had such a good time on the way home from Decatur. There were two freshmen playing that day and they had such a good time. It was their first tournament ever. They had never played competitive golf, so it was a really good experience for them.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter