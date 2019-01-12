Tag team wrestlers to defend championship

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling announces an all-ages professional wrestling event on Saturday, Jan. 19.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Shanks Auto and Truck Repair, Coyol Mexican Bar and Grill, Slackers, and Aries Screen Printing, will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 13225 State Road E in De Soto, Mo. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. Tickets for children age 5-12 are $5. Tickets for children younger than five are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased on the website.

This event will feature three Dynamo Pro Wrestling championship matches. The brand-new Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions, "The Arch City Mercenaries," will make their first defense of their championships against the former champions Jackal and “Mr. Moustache” Ricky Rodriguez, “The Unlikely Heroes”. Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Mike Outlaw has informed Dynamo Pro Wrestling management that he wants to defend his championship against the best competition around the United States. He will be defending his championship at this event. At the last event in De Soto, “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze used his destructive brand of manipulation and intimidation to regain the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight championship for a second time. Dynamo Pro Wrestling management quickly informed Makaze that he will be defending his newly won championship in front of all of the great professional wrestling fans of De Soto. Come out and see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites as C.J. Shine, “The Heartthrob” Jaden Roller, “The Valedictorian” Keon Option, Viktor von Stein, Xavier Shadowz, OuTtKaSt, “Mr. Excitement” Christopher Adams, and more.

