Taking charge

First-year Civic Memorial girls volleyball coach Kristi Ochs talks to her players during a match at East Alton-Wood River on Aug. 29.

Kristie Ochs couldn’t have asked for a better opening week as Civic Memorial girls volleyball coach.

The Eagles celebrated a second-place finish with a 4-1 record at the Roxana Invitational Tournament. They also pulled off a two-game road victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers.

“I’m enjoying it,” Ochs said. “First of all, I love these girls. I have an amazing group of young ladies. They’re wonderful people and they’re great volleyball players, so they make it a lot of fun.”

Now, Ochs is hoping to finish with an exciting first season as CM coach. The Eagles headed into this week with a 5-1 record. Last year, they finished 13-20-1.

“She has pushed us a lot more this year,” CM senior Sydney Henke said. “She’s focused on working as a team and getting us all on the same page.”

Ochs replaced Amanda Biggs — now an assistant at Roxana — as the Eagles’ head coach this fall. She’s also the head coach for the Trimpe Middle School volleyball team, which plays its matches in the winter.

“I’ve coached at Trimpe for a long time,” said Ochs, who played prep volleyball at Lincolnwood High School in the 1980s. “I was always interested in the high school position, but my family came first. I have two boys and a daughter and that was my priority. Now they’re adults. Now I can do my thing.”

Henke, Malynn Hannaford, Kate Griffith, Jenna Christeson and Gracie Braun make up the senior class. All of them except Griffith played for Ochs at Trimpe.

“I really like her as a coach,” Christeson said. “She individually finds the weaknesses of everybody and goes to them and talks about it, then we talk about how to fix it.”

CM also has juniors Taylor Schwab, Jackie Woelfel, Harper Buhs and Reese Ferguson and sophomores Maddie Brueckner, Claire Christeson, Ella Middleton and Annabelle Reno.

Ochs had a successful debut as Civic Memorial girls volleyball coach as the Eagles won all three of their matches in pool play at the Roxana Tournament on Aug. 26 to earn a spot into the championship round.

“I was excited,” Ochs said. “I have very high expectations for these girls and to see their hard work come to fruition was really exciting for them. They needed to feel like they felt on Monday night to believe in themselves the way I believe in them.”

After beating Southwestern in three games in the semifinals, CM fell to Jersey in three games in the championship match.

“Obviously, it’s a little sad getting second place after we worked so hard, but I’m really proud of everybody,” Henke said.

Ochs said she was thrilled with the way her team played against EA-WR. The Eagles were down 14-7 in the second game before coming back to win the game and match.

“These girls have grit,” Ochs said. “They’re competitors. They’ll dig in even when the chips are down and they’ll do whatever it takes to make something happen, and that’s why they win.”

Civic Memorial volleyball coaches

1974-79 — Kathy Seely

1980-81 — Pat Swearingin

1982-94 — Charleen Miller

1995-96 — Janene Parmentier

1997-02 — Stacey Coffman

2003 — Beth Schaft

2004-05 — Jenni Hunt

2006-08 — Bill Burg

2009 — Jamie Jones

2010-12 — Jamie Schneider

2013-18 — Amanda Biggs

2019 — Kristie Ochs

