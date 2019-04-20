Taking her best shot

× Expand photo by Theo Tate East Alton-Wood River sophomore Jayden Ulrich attempts to throw the discus at the Roxana Relays on April 15.

After Jayden Ulrich captured an Illinois Elementary School Association state title in the shot put as an eighth-grader at East Alton Middle School in 2017, she got a big surprise.

There were signs posted along Illinois 140 and Route 3 in East Alton with her name on them.

“It was a pretty cool experience,” Ulrich said. “Everyone was coming up to tell me, ‘Did you know your sign is in the middle of the road?’ I was told by a lot of people about it.”

Ulrich became East Alton’s first state track champion after winning the shot put in 36 feet, 10.75 inches at the state meet in East Peoria.

The success at East Alton has carried over to the high school level at East Alton-Wood River High. So far, she has nine victories and an all-state medal in the shot put.

“Shot put is getting better ever since I won that state title,” Ulrich said. “It has given me a lot of advantages over other people.”

Ulrich, a sophomore, is off to another flying start in the shot put in 2019. She won a Class 2A title at the Illinois Top Times Championships in Bloomington and placed first in the event at the Belleville West Invitational and the Roxana Relays.

“She’s really strong,” EA-WR coach Russ Colona said. “She works a lot and she’s coachable. She listens to what you say. She’s really competitive. If it’s a dog fight, she’ll fight you.”

Ulrich tossed a personal best 42-5.5 at the Illinois Top Times meet. Last year, she placed third.

“It was really fun,” Ulrich said. “It was a really good experience because I’ve thrown against some of those girls last year in indoor and outdoor and it was good to see them again. It was good to win because I’ve felt really proud.”

Ulrich also competes in the discus and sprint events. Last year, she won Prairie State Conference titles in the shot put, discus, 100 and 200.

“I love throwing,” Ulrich said. “I have a skill for it. It feels natural.”

Ulrich’s passion in the throwing events started in sixth grade, when she joined the East Alton Middle School track team.

“I first wanted to do discus, but I was throwing it really far with no technique,” Ulrich said. “My coach told me to try shot put and I ended up doing better in shot put. I went to state in my first year.”

Ulrich competed at state all three years at East Alton Middle School. When she was in seventh grade, she placed second in the shot put in the Class 7A state meet. The next year, she won the event by over a foot in the Class 8AA division.

Last spring, Ulrich became EA-WR’s first girls track athlete to earn all-state honors after placing fourth in the shot put at the Class 2A state meet in Charleston.

Ulrich said she hopes to win a state title in the shot put before her prep career comes to an end.

“That will be even more fantastic than winning state in middle school,” the sophomore said.

Takin’ it to the hoop

Played with the EA-WR girls basketball team for two years

Helped the Oilers finish 16-13 in the 2018-19 season, their first winning season in 14 years

Named to the honorable mention list on the all-Prairie State Conference girls basketball team

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter