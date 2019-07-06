Taking PRiDE in fitness

× Expand PRiDE Fitness recently signed Justin Bonner (center) to be an honorary trainer at the Wood River facility. He’s pictured with (from left) assistant trainer Haylee Franke; his mother, Jennifer Bonner; and head trainer Todd Laux.

Justin “Beastman” Bonner is a sports fanatic.

Any time he’s playing basketball, baseball or golf, his infectious smile is glowing for all to see.

About a year ago, he added a new love to his repertoire when his mother, Jennifer Bonner, took him to PRiDE Fitness in Wood River for circuit training. Justin was an instant fan.

“He loved it right off the bat,” Jennifer said laughing. “(Tim) Funkhouser, the Edwardsville baseball coach, has let him come in the gym and work out with the baseball kids, so it’s not like he was unfamiliar with the machines.”

Justin, a Glen Carbon resident, graduated from Edwardsville High School this year. He has Down syndrome, a genetic disorder, but hasn’t allowed it to limit his successes in sports. He began participating in Special Olympics around age 12 and takes it seriously.

He plays Madison County Challenger baseball and his basketball team won state in the fall.

“I got gold,” Justin said. “I was excited a lot, because I worked hard and I want to be a basketball player someday.”

But now that he’s become involved with PRiDE, his career has taken a turn. Recently PRiDE proprietor and head trainer Todd Laux and his assistant trainer Haylee Franke decided to have a signing to add “Beastman” to their staff.

“The positivity is one of the assets I thought he’d bring,” Laux said. “Long before we decided to do the signing, I’d said he’d come in and be an assistant with me over the summer, or maybe long-term, depending on how his schedule dictates. I’ve seen the papers do a ton of signings, so Haylee and I talked about it and wrote up a letter like the ones colleges send out. Originally I wasn’t going to read it, but as I did, it turned into such a great moment.

“I tell people to watch his signing but turn the sound off. Watch his facial expressions and it’s so worth it. You can see the genuine happiness.”

Justin takes working out and being a trainer seriously.

“I love working out,” Justin said. “Now I realize I want to get a job there because I want to help people working with weights. I just want to be like Todd someday, but I have to get my work experience.”

Jennifer was skeptical at first bringing Justin to PRiDE, but Laux put her doubts to rest.

“I’ve been going to PRiDE for about three years and have talked to Todd about Justin and him wanting to work out there,” Jennifer said. “He said, ‘Have him come on a Saturday after circuit and I’ll give him a couple lessons and see how he does.’ A year ago or so, we did that a few times and Todd said, ‘He can do circuit, no problem.’ I started bringing him, everyone welcomed him with open arms and it snowballed from there.”

“The workout is everyone is miserable, but Justin’s in there positive,” Laux said. “People see him doing it with a smile on his face and it’s a motivator. We just love having him there.”

Justin recently began his new gig, helping train the Civic Memorial girls basketball team. Laux can’t wait to take him to see them play next winter and witness their success as a team.

“He comes in twice a week with them and they’ve adopted him. He gets all the high fives and hugs and they just ignore me,” Laux quipped.

The signing video for Justin also generated a phone call from Beverly Farm in Godfrey about a possible circuit for patients. Laux is in the process of creating a special needs circuit.

“It’s in the works; we haven’t done it yet, but it’s coming,” he said. “This is what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Justin will be there to help. He likes working alongside his mentor, Laux, who said they play “good cop, bad cop” with clients.

“He’s kind of loud, but when he gets calmed down we can talk,” Justin said. “He’s cool.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter