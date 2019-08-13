TEAM SPOTLIGHT: All-state competitors

Four members of the Bluff City Elite 14U fastpitch softball team competed in the USSSA Southern Illinois/Kentucky All State Games on Saturday in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Players were nominated by coaches, umpires, and tournament directors over the course of the 2018-2019 season. (From left) Lauren Lenihan (P/2B) of Bunker Hill, Carli Foersterling (2B/OF) of Godfrey, Kylie Angel (P/OF) of Hardin, and Audrey Evola (C/3B) of Godfrey represented the BC Elite 14u team in the event.

