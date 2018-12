The St. Boniface Bluejays eighth-grade girls basketball team recently finished up an undefeated Southern Springfield Catholic Athletic Conference season. Team members include (front, from left) Emily Travnicek, Caroline Marcus, Sarah Brase, Ellie Antonini, Katie Gilbertson, (perched on teammates’ backs) Sami Oller, Gwen Anderson, Ella Heddinghaus, Brianna Paul, and Claire Stanhaus.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter