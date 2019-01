The St. Mary’s eighth-grade girls basketball team won the 2019 Southern Springfield Catholic Athletic Conference tournament title by defeating St. Boniface of Edwardsville 44-34. The team includes (back row) coach Murray, Hayley Williams, Sammy Hentrich, Caroline Rea, Hanna Marshall, Kylie Murray, Karly Reiter, coach Reiter, (front row) Aela Scrugg, Hudson McGowen, Caroline Stephan and Emma Lindhardt.

