TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Photo finish

Select team Bluff City Elite 16U Bowman of Brighton finished in second place with a 9-3 record in the USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) 2019 Great Lakes 16U Open Tournament from July 11-14 in Battle Creek, Mich. Ten home runs were hit in the tournament. Bluff City went to the championship game vs. an undefeated team. Bluff City won the first game and forced the second game into an international tie-breaker, but lost in the end. Team members include (top row, from left) Bailey Stambaugh, Hannah Rhoades, Lynna Fischer, Jayna Connoyer, Tatum VanRyswk, (bottom row) Charlie Hayes, Shelby Koenig, Josie Bouillon, Mackenzie Hampsey, Kayla Huskamp, and Katie Fertig. Coaches are Aaron Bowman and Tony Rhoades. The head of the Bluff City organization is Randy Anderson.

