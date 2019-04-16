TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Reigning Rippers

The Riverbend Rippers 14U fastpitch team took first place in the rain-shortened Gold Ring Championship at Collinsville’s Jaycee Park April 13-14. The Rippers were undefeated in pool play, scoring 23 runs while allowing only 1. Team members are (front row, from left) Blythe Roloff, Lauren Lenihan, Riley Rosentreter, Madilyn Davis, (back row) Samaria Adams, Tracy Scroggins, Reese Plont, Reese Downing, and Paige Missey. Not pictured is Kari Krueger. The Riverbend Rippers are coached by Amanda Evola, Jason Roloff, and Frank Lenihan.

