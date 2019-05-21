TEAM SPOTLIGHT: Reigning Rippers

The Riverbend Rippers 14U fastpitch team ended its season as champions of the Spring Slugfest tournament, hosted by Esprit Metro, on May 17-19 in Troy, Ill. The Rippers went an undefeated 6-0 in the tourney, with pitcher Reese Downing tossing a no-hitter on the way to the championship game against the St. Louis Stix 05. The Rippers defeated the Stix 8-1 behind pitcher Lauren Lenihan, who struck out 13 while walking one. Tracy Scroggins hit a home run in the third inning. The Rippers finished the season 15-3, with two tournament championships and one second-place finish. Team members are (front row, from left) Lauren Lenihan, JoJo Adams, Madelyn Davis, Riley Rosentreter, Blythe Roloff, (back row) Paige Missey, Tracy Scroggins, Reese Downing, Josie Patterson, Reese Plont, and Kari Kruger. The Riverbend Rippers are coached by Amanda Evola, Jason Roloff, and Frank Lenihan.

