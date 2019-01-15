Tech company signs on as Gateway race sponsor

Gateway Motorsports Park

INDYCAR, the governing body of the IndyCar Series, announced Tuesday that global information technology and communications leader NTT has signed a multiyear agreement to become the IndyCar Series’ title partner. The 2019 NTT IndyCar Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park — the third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline — will take place on Saturday, August 24.

“Today’s announcement that NTT is the new title sponsor of the IndyCar Series is very promising for Gateway Motorsports Park as it pertains to our business community,” Gateway Motorsports Park owner and CEO Curtis Francois said. “Some of the largest tech companies in the world are located just minutes from our venue and the St. Louis tech start-up scene is thriving.

“Having one of the most technologically advanced sports, that is sponsored by a leading tech company, in the back yard of fast-growing companies is a win for the community. Even before today’s announcement we were developing relationships with a number of technology partners and creating STEM initiatives. This new relationship will provide us with another valuable asset.”

“We hope to use this relationship between INDYCAR, NTT and Gateway Motorsports Park to further advance the development of professional motorsports in St. Louis,” Gateway Motorsports Park Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “Our team will be working on a variety of special promotions and educational programs with the many employees, developers and sponsors in this category that are based within a few minutes of our facility. It’s an exciting and unique opportunity with unlimited potential.

“We are striving to be revolutionary in our approach to promotions and the race-day experience. We are looking forward to pursuing all new roads of activation and engagement with the tech community.”

Truly an international event, the NTT IndyCar Series delivers the cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 to the Metro East. In addition to America’s best drivers, the third annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline also draws competitors from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France and Japan.

