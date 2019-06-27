Tee time for veterans

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Butch Werle chips a shot at hole No. 12 at the Arlington Greens Golf Course on June 13.

photo by Theo Tate Jackie Robinson putts at hole No. 14 at the Arlington Greens Golf Course on June 13.

Rick Kaufman couldn’t have asked a better way to celebrate his birthday on June 13.

The St. Louis resident and Vietnam War veteran was playing golf with other military veterans at Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City. He also got a golf cart bearing the number 13.

“It’s freaking awesome,” Kaufman said.

Every Thursday at 11 a.m., Kaufman and other military veterans play 18 holes of golf for fun as part of the Arlington Greens Veterans Golf League.

“I love it,” Kaufmann said. “Mark Marcuzzo (a golf professional at Arlington Greens) is a great guy. He tells us, ‘Guys, this is your home and make yourselves welcome.’ We’re all brothers. The camaraderie here is just phenomenal.”

Anyone who served in one of the five armed forces branches is eligible to participate in the league, which starts May 16 and ends Oct. 10.

“For most of us, once you have served, the camaraderie that you have developed while you’re in the service, this is like a step back in time for us where we all won again,” said John Moehling, fundraising director of the league. “We all have experienced the same thing. What’s great about it is there are the natural guys in the Marine Corps calling the guys in the Air Force the Chair Force and guys in the Air Force calling the Marines jarheads and Navy boys squid. It’s all good-natured. For four hours, it’s like going back in time.”

Moehling said the veterans league started in 2013.

“Back then, we had to beg, borrow, scrap and steal to get five teams of two men,” he said. “Now, we stand at about 60 very active members. Everybody has a story. Some of us are disabled, and some of us are scarred inside and some of us are scarred on the outside.”

Two of the members in the league were hit by an improvised explosive device, or IED, while serving in the military: Mike Street of Wood River (Marines) and Danny Maloney of Belleville (Army).

“They’re my heroes,” said Kaufman, who served in the Navy during the Vietnam War in the 1970s. “They were messed up bad by those freaking IEDs. I respect them with all of my heart.”

Herman Lugge, who works for the Arlington Greens Veterans Golf Association, said no one has to be an expert golfer to play in the league.

“There’s no pressure to be a great golfer,” Lugge said. “If you’re a beginning golfer, you come out here and play a two-person scramble. The pressure is off, so if somebody hits a bad shot, his teammates can pick him up. It’s a team competition. Your four-person team take the pressure out of the bad golfer.”

Maloney, who retired from the Army in 2013, started playing golf at age 9. He said he’s just happy he’s picking it up again in the veterans league.

“We just go out there and hit the ball,” Maloney said. “We don’t give a darn where it lands. We’re just out here having fun.”

Inaugural Veterans Open Golf Classic

Aug. 16 at Arlington Greens Golf Course in Granite City

Registration is scheduled from 8-9:30 a.m., shotgun starts at 10 a.m.

Four person scramble is $80 per person and $320 per team

Fee includes 50/50 raffle and pork steak dinner

Contact Herman Lugge at (618) 791-2635 or herman@lugge.com for more information

