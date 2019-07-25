TENNIS: Alton Jr. Open set for this weekend

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Kennedy Loewen of Bethalto is one of several area players who are scheduled to compete in the Alton Junior Open this weekend at Gordon Moore Park.

The 2019 Alton Junior Open is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Gordon Moore Park.

Play begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Visit the Alton Junior Open on the USTA website for the schedule of matches.

Some of the local entries include Leah Hoefert and Victor Humphrey of Godfrey, Hannah Butkovich and Kennedy Loewen of Bethalto, Lydia Criveau, Parker Mayhew, Samuel Burris and James McKeever of Alton and Noah Cain of Granite City.

There are seven divisions in the tournament -- boys 18 singles, girls 18 singles, girls 18 doubles, girls 16 singles, boys 14 singles, boys 14 doubles and boys 12 doubles.

James Humphrey serves as tournament director.