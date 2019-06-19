TENNIS: Bud Simpson Open set for this weekend

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton High grad Adam Ruckman goes for a return during the 2018 Bud Simpson Open. Ruckman is entered in mixed doubles with Roxana's Sara Kruetztrager in this year's field. The tournament is set for Friday-Sunday at Lewis and Clark.

The Simpson family is synonymous with tennis in the Riverbend area, so every year when the Raymond “Bud” Simpson Open takes place it’s a big deal to local netters.

The 37th edition of the annual tournament is scheduled for Friday-Sunday at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

James Humphrey serves as tournament director. Visit the Bud Simpson Open on the USTA website to learn more and keep up-to-date.

Some of the local entries signed up for this year’s tournament include: Roxana grads Sara Kruetztrager and Haley Milazzo, Alton grad Adam Ruckman, Godfrey’s Nicole Lowe and Marquette Catholic grad Joe Segneri.