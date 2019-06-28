TENNIS: Double trouble

× Expand Submitted photo First and second-place finishers from the Alton Closed Doubles Tournament men's open division pose on Wednesday. Pictured (from left to right) are second-place finishers Carson and Christian Freeman and champions Alex Raymond and Adam Ruckman.

Six doubles teams celebrated championships on Wednesday at the Alton Closed Tournament at Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Godfrey resident Adam Ruckman played in two of those winning teams. He teamed up with Alex Raymond to win the men's open title and paired with Sara Kreutztrager to win the mixed open crown. Ruckman was a double winner for the second year in a row.

Ruckman and Raymond beat Carson and Christian Freeman 9-7 in the men's open championship match.

"Ruckman and Raymond actually lost to the Freemans in the round robin portion on Tuesday," tournament director Jesse Macias said. "But they made it back to the finals and won. Both teams played great all tournament."

Ruckman and Kreutztrager, coming off an appearance at the Bud Simpson Open over the weekend, beat Carson Freeman and Maddie Saenz in the mixed open finals.

Parker Mayhew and Xavier Carter won the boys 15 and under division after placing first in round robin play. JJ Fortschneider and Luke Boyd placed second.

Saenz and Ainsley Fortschneider captured the 18 and under girls division after defeating Hannah Macias and Molly Gross in the title match.

Sam Kane and Ethan King were champions of the 18 and under boys, defeating Alex Beierman and Jared Engleman in the finals.

Jesse Macias and Kevin Rowland won the 45 and over men's title with a victory over Jamie Sherfy and Eric Rockholm in the championship match.

The women's final between Kreutztrager/Laura Moore and Susie Lowe/Barb Barrett was postponed and will be played in a later date.

The two-day tournament started on Tuesday. It's a fundraiser for the Alton High tennis programs and for the Robert Logan Scholarship Fund.

"We had a nice turnout and the weather didn't stop us from playing on Wednesday," Macias said. "We had parents and players getting the courts dry Wednesday evening and our last match finished at 11:30 p.m. But that is what is great about tennis, people love the sport and just want to compete. We are grateful for the players and fans who made the tournament enjoyable."

× Expand Submitted photo First and second-place finishers from the Alton Closed Doubles Tournament 18 and under girls division pose on Wednesday. Pictured (from left to right) are champions Maddie Saenz and Ainsley Fortschneider and second-place finishers Molly Gross and Hannah Macias.

× Expand Submitted photo First and second-place finishers from the Alton Closed Doubles Tournament 18 and under boys division pose on Wednesday. Pictured (from left to right) are second-place finishers Jared Engleman and Alex Beierman and champions Sam Kane and Ethan King.