TENNIS: First annual 4-hour NET Tournament taking registration

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The statue at the entrance to the Raymond "Bud" Simpson Tennis Center inside Gordon Moore Park in Alton, with the recently resurfaced Court 1 behind it.

The Simpson Memorial Tennis Program in cooperation with the USTA, is playing host to the first annual Alton Junior 4-hour NET Tournament on June 1.

The youth tournament will take place on the newly resurfaced courts at the Raymond “Bud” Simpson Tennis Center inside Gordon Moore Park in Alton. It’s open to boys and girls with 12, 14, 16 and 18 age groups. The tournament is for singles only.

It’s a great way to kick off summer tournaments. A round robin, non-elimination tournament, it will be completed in just 4 hours and a USTA membership is not required to enter.

The tournament will run from noon to 4 p.m. on June 1 and entrants should arrive 20 minutes early for check in and warm ups.

All participants will receive a surprise giveaway just for playing. Awards will be given to first and second place finishers in each division.

James Humphrey serves as the tournament director. Players interested in signing up for the tournament can contact Humphrey directly at (314) 884-1077. They can also visit www.simpsontennis.org and click on the sign up/register under 2019 Alton Junior 4-Hour NET June 1.

The deadline to enter is May 28.