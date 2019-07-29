TENNIS: Junior success

Leah Hoefert of Godfrey and Lydia Criveau of Alton celebrated championships at the Alton Junior Open over the weekend at Gordon Moore Park.

Hoefert won the girls 18 singles title and Criveau teamed up with Claire Southard of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and won the girls 18 doubles championship. Hoefert and Criveau were the only area players who won tournament titles.

Both Hoefert and Criveau played their matches under a round-robin format. Hoefert finished 2-0 in the three-player singles tournament, while Criveau and Southard went 2-0 in the three-team doubles tournament.

Criveau and Southard beat Hannah Butkovich and Kennedy Loewen of Bethalto 8-7 and Ashleigh Gotway and Jade Witt of Jerseyville 8-2.

Hoefert defeated Hannah Geest of Highland 6-4, 6-0 and Gotway 6-2, 6-2 to win the singles championship.

There were seven divisions in the two-day tournament, which started on Saturday. Boys 18 singles, girls 16 singles, boys 14 singles, boys 14 doubles and boys 12 doubles were the other divisions that were played in the event.

Other local entries included Victor Humphrey of Godfrey, Parker Mayhew, Samuel Burris and James McKeever of Alton and Noah Cain of Granite City.

Ethan Stewart of Troy (boys 12 singles), Jacob Stewart of Troy (boys 14 singles), Nicholas Strobel of O'Fallon (boys 18 singles), Kylie Chitwood of Millstadt (girls 16 singles) and Dillon Henderson and Jacob Stewart of Troy (boys 14 doubles) also won titles.