TENNIS: Raise Your Racquet returns for year three

The Simpson Memorial Tennis Program is it at again.

The group committed to the restoration of the Raymond Simpson Tennis Complex inside Gordon Moore Park is playing host to the third Raise Your Racquet fundraiser on April 12. The event will be from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Bluff City Grill in Alton. Ticket cost is $35 per person, which includes appetizers and a cash bar. There will also be entertainment provided by Gigi Darr and Ralph Butler.

The proceeds from the night will benefit the ongoing program to restore the Simpson Complex. All eight courts have been resurfaced there and the newest project is fixing the grand stands near Court 1.

“The wood has rotted away and it’s almost dangerous because some of the seats don’t work,” Simpson committee member Kathy Claywell said. “All the seating ultimately needs to be replaced or looked at, but the stadium seating overlooks Court 1 so it’s important grandstand seating.”

Over the last two years the Simpson committee has raised approximately $25,000 for work to be done at Moore Park. The City of Alton matches whatever they raise to help with the restoration. Claywell said the committee hopes to raise around $20,000 this year.

The committee is comprised of Claywell, Kristin Bower, Bill Diddlebock, James Humphrey, Susie Lowe, Steve Moehn, Nancy Ryrie, Nancy Simpson and Gene Ursprung.

There are some cool offers new to Raise Your Racquet this year that should help the fundraising efforts.

“Raise Your Racquet is partnering with State Farm agent Steve Tassinari,” Claywell said. “State Farm is going to donate $10 to every person who seeks a quote, with no obligation unless they buy. That’s new this year and that’s exciting.

“In addition we are also selling engraved bricks for $75. There are two areas between the clubhouse and Court 1 that used to have plants. We are going to fill those areas with bricks and already have a couple of orders. We have forms available. I have some, there will be some at the event and I’m going to take some to City Hall.”

Anyone interested in purchasing a brick, or helping donate in some fashion, please contact committee@simpsontennis.org.

There will also be some cool auction items at the fundraiser, including a Babolat racquet, a USTA backpack filled with items, including a U.S. Open hat and towel, items from Racquet Man, including a gift certificate to their store in St. Louis, along with much more still coming in.

Last season Alton Park and Recreation returned its tennis lessons sessions to the Simpson Complex and there are summer tournaments which have returned there now, too.

From the late Dr. Raymond “Bud” Simpson, to his late wife Andy Simpson and their late son Dr. Robert Simpson, the family had a passion for tennis and the committee tries to preserve that. Raise Your Racquet is a great way to honor that and fundraise to beautify the Simpson Complex once more.

“We’re really excited about what we’ve got going on this year,” Claywell said. “We think tennis is turning around and the facility is gorgeous. There have been people using the Simpson courts at Gordon Moore from all over the area. We have a league of women who play in the summer and they come from St. Louis, Troy, Edwardsville. They come from a lot of places besides Alton and Godfrey.”

Check out all the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program has to offer at www.simpsontennis.org.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter