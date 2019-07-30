TENNIS: Summer success

× Expand Submitted Photo Pictured from left to right are, Brendan Cunnane, Andrew Bower, Faith Greise, Flo Edison, Andrew McDonald, Morgan McKinnis, coach Matt Kuelker and Emma Sock of the Creve Coeur Racquet Club Junior Tennis Team.

Andrew Bower is gearing up for his senior season with the Marquette Catholic Explorers in a big way.

Bower’s junior tennis team at the Creve Coeur Racquet Club recently finished second at the Missouri Valley Junior Team Tennis Championships in Tulsa, Okla. In order to qualify for the section championships, teams had to advance through district tournaments out of five different states.

Bower is a three-time state qualifier for the Explorers in doubles and will transition into singles play for the 2020 prep season.