Thaxton passes away at 72

Ken Thaxton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Longtime basketball referee and softball umpire Ken Thaxton passed away on April 24 in Arizona; he was 72. The Alton native is a member of the IBCA (Illinois Basketball Coaches Association) and the Illinois ASA (Amateur Softball Association) Hall of Fames. The story below is excerpts from the AdVantage on April 7, 2017 about Thaxton’s enshrinement into the ASA HOF with the Alton Kohlers slowpitch softball team and longtime local umpire Dave Wille winning the Don Plarski Award.

Saturday will be a big day for the Riverbend area at the Illinois Amateur Softball Association (ASA) Hall of Fame Banquet at the Decatur Hotel and Convention Center.

This year’s class includes 11 individuals and 3 teams with Alton native Ken Thaxton going in as an umpire and Alton Kohlers getting in as a team.

To boot, Alton’s Dave Wille is this year’s recipient of the Don Plarski Award. That award, given out annually since 1982, is in honor of Plarski, a longtime ASA umpire, Telegraph sports editor and former Major League Baseball player.

Needless to say, there’s plenty of excitement from the local contingent over the inductions.

“I know how lucky I am to be a part of all this,” said Thaxton, who now lives in Prescott, Ariz. “To make so many friends and to be recognized for my efforts, I just can’t tell you how much of an honor it is for me.”

Thaxton got to see quite a bit in his 24 years as an umpire from 1972-95. From ‘89-95 he served as the Illinois ASA state umpire-in-chief. He mainly worked fastpitch during his career, including 5 national championships, and worked the plate in 4 championship games.

He worked the Pan American games in ‘87 and was also the recipient of the Don Plarski Award that year, a personal highlight for him.

“Don Plarski and I actually umpired together and I got to spend some time with him and that was a big deal because he was an outstanding umpire,” Thaxton said. “He had a natural thing about him that you couldn’t teach and they ended up naming the award after him. I really enjoyed every moment I got to spend around him. I was really proud of that.”

He felt he got to see the best of the best in his career.

“The state of Illinois was a hotbed for fastpitch softball during that time,” Thaxton said. “Being from Illinois I got a chance to work with the best players in the world.”