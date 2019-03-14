Answer the question here

The answer to the Feb. 28 sports trivia question is Owen "Red" Friend. The Granite City grad spent five years playing as an infielder in Major League Baseball. Friend played for the St. Louis Browns, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs in parts of seasons from 1949-56.

Last issue's winner was Jennifer Carter. Winners are verified by email.

This week's question: The 1986 Granite City football team ended what Metro East school's 4-year, 44-game winning streak?

