The 2019 HOF class is in for Alton Athletics

The 2019 Alton Athletics Hall of Fame class was finalized recently and will include an individual, a coach, a friend of athletics and one team.
Former boys and girls bowling head coach Jeff Woszczynski, 1997 graduate and standout football, basketball and baseball player Rory Fox and longtime sports reporter Steve Porter are going in alongside the 1935 Redbird football squad, which went 9-0. This marks the ninth induction class since the HOF began in 2011.
The ceremonies will take place on Nov. 27 at halftime of the Birds boys basketball game during the Alton Tip-Off Classic.
Fox played football, basketball and baseball for AHS during his tenure from ‘93-97. He was a wide receiver for football, which went 7-3 and made the Class 6A playoffs in 1995 under head coach Collis James. He played baseball for Mike Bellm and was on the ‘97 team which set a then-program record with 26 wins. He was an outfielder and tablesetter for the lineup.
Fox was part of some very successful basketball teams, serving as the defensive anchor. The ‘95-96 team under Ron Smith went 22-6 and won a regional title. The ‘96-97 team won regional and sectional crowns, finishing 25-7. The 6-overtime win against Edwardsville in the sectional finals still stands as the longest game in IHSA history.
Fox went on to play baseball at John A. Logan College in Carterville and Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo.
Woszczynski enjoyed a stellar run as bowling coach at AHS. He led the girls program from 2000-16 and the boys from ‘02-16. He went 136-104 during his tenure with the girls, while he was 122-89 with the boys.
During the 2000-01 season Woszczynski coached 2011 Alton Athletics HOF inductee Whitney Cox to a state champion.
He advanced the boys program to state 10 times, while winning 5 sectional championships. The girls went to state 4 times and won 2 sectional titles.
Woszczynski was named NFHS/IHSA Boys State Coach of the Year in 2006 and was the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference (SIHSBC) Girls Coach of the Year in 2016.
Porter covered AHS athletics from 1973-2016 while working for the Telegraph and the AdVantage and helped shine the light on a plethora of sports success stories.
A 1969 graduate of Triad High, Porter then graduated from SIUE in 1973. He journalism career began at the Collinsville Herald from ‘71-73, before moving to the Telegraph from 1973-2013 and capping his career at the AdVantage from ‘14-16.
The 1935 Alton football team was coached by 2012 AHS HOF inductee Ray “Pop” Jackson, going 9-0 during that campaign.
AHS assistant AD and committee chairman Eric Roberson is looking for any surviving members of the ‘35 team, or family members of players and coaches to come to the enshrinement ceremonies on Nov. 27. Please email him at eroberson@altonschools.org or call at 618-474-6961.
The HOF committee is comprised of Roberson, AD Chris Kusnerick, assistant principal Mike Brey, softball coach Dan Carter, baseball coach Scott Harper, media members Bill Roseberry and Brent Burklund and community members Stan McAfoos, Terry Mitchell and Oscar Wallace.
To fill out a nomination form for potential HOF candidates, visit www.altonathletics.org.
Hall of Fame members
CLASS OF 2011
TEAMS
1958 Boys Cross Country
1969 Boys Track and Field
COACHES
Neal Schmelzel
Jim Wigger
INDIVIDUALS
Whitney Cox
Louis Enos
Leroy “Fats” Harrison
Argalious “Gail” Murphy
Oscar Wallace
Mike Yavorski
CLASS OF 2012
TEAMS
1963 Boys Track and Field
1964 Boys Track and Field
1970 Football
COACHES
Mary Bowling
Ray “Pop” Jackson
Wayne Tyler
INDIVIDUALS
B.B. Gater
Mike Hunter
Andrew Johnson
Milton Johnson
Archie Kodros
Larry Perry
Lester “Bo” Scott
Cathy Snipes
Katie Wilson
CLASS OF 2013
TEAMS
1951 Baseball
1954-55 Boys Basketball
COACHES
Stan McAfoos
Larry Overath
INDIVIDUALS
Charles “Dink” Black
Bill Lyons
Maurice Pittman
Jessica Stockard
Avery Wallace
CLASS OF 2014
TEAMS
1984 Boys Soccer
INDIVIDUALS
Brad Baker
Camie Bechtold
Carrie Bechtold
Bobby Everage
Wade Lowe
Floyd C. Raglin
Bill “Red” Schmitt
Rob Simpson
Gene Velloff
CLASS OF 2015
TEAMS
1968 Football
COACHES
Ed Yonkus
INDIVIDUALS
Larry Ceppenati
Gary Hagen
Frank Holmes
George “Pee Wee” Hunt
Mike Jeffries
Larry Smith
FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS
Dave Delawder
CLASS OF 2016
TEAMS
1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team
2000-01 Boys Basketball
INDIVIDUALS
Robert Astroth
Larry Jeffries
Lindsay Kennedy
Kavon Lacey
Gerald “Scooter” Wilson
CLASS OF 2017
TEAMS
1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team
1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team
1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team
INDIVIDUALS
Ron Caldwell
Ashley Cox
Joe Hook
Leon Huff
Terry Winston
CLASS OF 2018
TEAMS
1972 Baseball
2003 Softball
INDIVIDUALS
Taylor McGiffen
Leroy Stampley
CLASS OF 2019
TEAMS
1935 Football
COACHES
Jeff Wosczcynski
INDIVIDUALS
Rory Fox
FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS
Steve Porter
Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter