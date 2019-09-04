The 2019 HOF class is in for Alton Athletics

The 2019 Alton Athletics Hall of Fame class was finalized recently and will include an individual, a coach, a friend of athletics and one team.

Former boys and girls bowling head coach Jeff Woszczynski, 1997 graduate and standout football, basketball and baseball player Rory Fox and longtime sports reporter Steve Porter are going in alongside the 1935 Redbird football squad, which went 9-0. This marks the ninth induction class since the HOF began in 2011.

The ceremonies will take place on Nov. 27 at halftime of the Birds boys basketball game during the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

Fox played football, basketball and baseball for AHS during his tenure from ‘93-97. He was a wide receiver for football, which went 7-3 and made the Class 6A playoffs in 1995 under head coach Collis James. He played baseball for Mike Bellm and was on the ‘97 team which set a then-program record with 26 wins. He was an outfielder and tablesetter for the lineup.

Fox was part of some very successful basketball teams, serving as the defensive anchor. The ‘95-96 team under Ron Smith went 22-6 and won a regional title. The ‘96-97 team won regional and sectional crowns, finishing 25-7. The 6-overtime win against Edwardsville in the sectional finals still stands as the longest game in IHSA history.

Fox went on to play baseball at John A. Logan College in Carterville and Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo.

Woszczynski enjoyed a stellar run as bowling coach at AHS. He led the girls program from 2000-16 and the boys from ‘02-16. He went 136-104 during his tenure with the girls, while he was 122-89 with the boys.

During the 2000-01 season Woszczynski coached 2011 Alton Athletics HOF inductee Whitney Cox to a state champion.

He advanced the boys program to state 10 times, while winning 5 sectional championships. The girls went to state 4 times and won 2 sectional titles.

Woszczynski was named NFHS/IHSA Boys State Coach of the Year in 2006 and was the Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference (SIHSBC) Girls Coach of the Year in 2016.

Porter covered AHS athletics from 1973-2016 while working for the Telegraph and the AdVantage and helped shine the light on a plethora of sports success stories.

A 1969 graduate of Triad High, Porter then graduated from SIUE in 1973. He journalism career began at the Collinsville Herald from ‘71-73, before moving to the Telegraph from 1973-2013 and capping his career at the AdVantage from ‘14-16.

The 1935 Alton football team was coached by 2012 AHS HOF inductee Ray “Pop” Jackson, going 9-0 during that campaign.

AHS assistant AD and committee chairman Eric Roberson is looking for any surviving members of the ‘35 team, or family members of players and coaches to come to the enshrinement ceremonies on Nov. 27. Please email him at eroberson@altonschools.org or call at 618-474-6961.

The HOF committee is comprised of Roberson, AD Chris Kusnerick, assistant principal Mike Brey, softball coach Dan Carter, baseball coach Scott Harper, media members Bill Roseberry and Brent Burklund and community members Stan McAfoos, Terry Mitchell and Oscar Wallace.

To fill out a nomination form for potential HOF candidates, visit www.altonathletics.org.

Hall of Fame members

CLASS OF 2011

TEAMS

1958 Boys Cross Country

1969 Boys Track and Field

COACHES

Neal Schmelzel

Jim Wigger

INDIVIDUALS

Whitney Cox

Louis Enos

Leroy “Fats” Harrison

Argalious “Gail” Murphy

Oscar Wallace

Mike Yavorski

CLASS OF 2012

TEAMS

1963 Boys Track and Field

1964 Boys Track and Field

1970 Football

COACHES

Mary Bowling

Ray “Pop” Jackson

Wayne Tyler

INDIVIDUALS

B.B. Gater

Mike Hunter

Andrew Johnson

Milton Johnson

Archie Kodros

Larry Perry

Lester “Bo” Scott

Cathy Snipes

Katie Wilson

CLASS OF 2013

TEAMS

1951 Baseball

1954-55 Boys Basketball

COACHES

Stan McAfoos

Larry Overath

INDIVIDUALS

Charles “Dink” Black

Bill Lyons

Maurice Pittman

Jessica Stockard

Avery Wallace

CLASS OF 2014

TEAMS

1984 Boys Soccer

INDIVIDUALS

Brad Baker

Camie Bechtold

Carrie Bechtold

Bobby Everage

Wade Lowe

Floyd C. Raglin

Bill “Red” Schmitt

Rob Simpson

Gene Velloff

CLASS OF 2015

TEAMS

1968 Football

COACHES

Ed Yonkus

INDIVIDUALS

Larry Ceppenati

Gary Hagen

Frank Holmes

George “Pee Wee” Hunt

Mike Jeffries

Larry Smith

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Dave Delawder

CLASS OF 2016

TEAMS

1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

2000-01 Boys Basketball

INDIVIDUALS

Robert Astroth

Larry Jeffries

Lindsay Kennedy

Kavon Lacey

Gerald “Scooter” Wilson

CLASS OF 2017

TEAMS

1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

INDIVIDUALS

Ron Caldwell

Ashley Cox

Joe Hook

Leon Huff

Terry Winston

CLASS OF 2018

TEAMS

1972 Baseball

2003 Softball

INDIVIDUALS

Taylor McGiffen

Leroy Stampley

CLASS OF 2019

TEAMS

1935 Football

COACHES

Jeff Wosczcynski

INDIVIDUALS

Rory Fox

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Steve Porter

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter