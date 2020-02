Answer the question here

The answer to the Feb. 21 sports trivia question is Drake University. Alton High has a tradition of sending athletes to continue their careers at Drake. Some that played there are Ron Caldwell, Leon Huff and Detae McMurray in men's basketball, Gale Murphy in men's track and field, and Glenn Lott in football.

Last week's winner was Ron Bligh. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter