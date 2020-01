Answer the question here

The answer to the Jan. 24 sports trivia question is Lori Yates. She guided the Roxana girls soccer program to regional titles in 2017 and 2018, the only ones in program history. The Shells beat Mater Dei 2-1 in '17 and Wesclin 3-2 in '18 for regional crowns.

Last week's winner was Phillip Biason. Winners are verified by email.

