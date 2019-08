Answer the question here

The answer to last week's sports trivia question is Greg Nasello. He coached the Alton boys and girls soccer teams and led each of them to their last regional crowns. The boys won in 2005 and the girls in 2011 under Nasello. He guided the boys from 1998-2009 and the girls from '99-2013.

Last week's winner was Ken Schaake. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter