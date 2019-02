Answer the question here

The answer to the Jan. 25 trivia question is Hunter Reine. The 6-foot-9 Reine is the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for boys basketball at Roxana. He scored more than 2,000 points for the Shells.

Last week's winner was Tyler Bress. Winners are verified by email.

