The early bird

× Expand photos by Jeff Helmkamp (Left) Edwardsville resident Kevin Pinkas sends a drive down the ninth fairway at the 66th annual Gold Medal Golf Tournament on Aug. 4 at Rock Spring Golf Course. Pinkas won the event with a 2-under-138. (Right) Alton resident Brian Gebben hits a tee shot at the Gold Medal Tournament. He finished second.

Five hours after playing his last hole at the 66th annual Gold Medal Tournament on Aug. 4 at Rock Spring Golf Course, Kevin Pinkas dropped off his son Mason to hockey practice at East Alton Ice Arena.

Then, he decided to come back to the golf course to find out the final results.

“I had to come up to see what was going on,” Pinkas said.

It turned out to be a good decision for the Edwardsville resident. He found out he won his second championship after shooting a 2-under-138 in the two-day tournament.

Pinkas, who also won in 2013, returned to the tournament after a two-year hiatus.

“I always love coming back to this course,” Pinkas said. “My great-uncle has played here in the last 20 years, so he’s a regular out here. So it’s always fun to be able to come back and tell him that I won.”

Alton resident Brian Gebben placed second with a 1-over-140 and turned in the best finish out of the Riverbend golfers in the championship flight. The 2013 Marquette Catholic graduate finished with 27 pars, 4 birdies and 5 bogeys.

“I couldn’t putt today,” Gebben said. “I missed a lot of putts. I’ve come close to winning this thing a couple of times, but I’ll get it eventually. I’m not too worried about it.”

Pinkas played in the morning session on the final day and turned in an outstanding effort, shooting a 66 with 18 pars and 4 birdies. He finished his tournament play before noon.

“He’s a good player,” Gebben said. “I’ve played with him before.”

Three other Marquette graduates won championships in their respective flights. Jack Patterson won flight B with a 152, Sam Cogan placed first in flight C with a 148 and Andrew McCluskey came out on top in flight D with a 162.

The Gold Medal weekend kicked off on Aug. 2 with Gene Lewis being inducted into the Alton Golf Hall of Fame. An avid golfer from the Riverbend of more than 60 years, Lewis shot 9 hole-in-ones during his career and worked at Rolling Hills Golf Club following his retirement from Owens-Illinois Glassworks.

Pinkas became the 13th player in tournament history to win 2 or more titles. Jim Odle Jr., who captured his third championship last year, finished in a tie for fourth with Dan Greiner with a 3-over-143, the same score he shot in the 2018 tournament.

“I played with him a lot,” Pinkas said of Odle. “He’s one of my best golfing buddies.”

Gebben, who competed in the afternoon session on the final day, said he was confident he would capture his first tournament championship before walking to the leaderboard at the clubhouse and saw Pinkas had won.

“It happens,” Gebben said. “It’s golf. It’s a tough sport, but I had fun.”

Pinkas, a 1994 Edwardsville High graduate, said he was influenced by Odle to come back to the event this year.

“Jim had a fourth opening in their group,” he said. “He called me on a Thursday afternoon and asked me if I had any interest in playing. The only reason I played was because I thought they had a 10 o’clock shotgun on Sunday. I told them I would play. I thought it was going to work out. I’m thankful that they let me play in the morning.”

Past tournament winners

1954: Carl Colburn

1955: Walter Calvey

1956: Bob Mitchell

1957: Walter Calvey

1958: Walter Calvey

1959: Ken Kreikemeier

1960: John Hand Sr.

1961: Walter Calvey

1962: Bill Mathews

1963: Larry Suhre

1964: Don Dupske

1965: Don Dupske

1966: Walter Calvey

1967: Jack Heath

1968: Don Dupske

1969: Bob Nieberding

1970: Gary Strickfaden

1971: Terry Tessary

1972: Terry Tessary

1973: Tim Wickenhauser

1974: Tim Wickenhauser

1975: John Hand Jr.

1976: John Hand Jr.

1977: John Honchack

1978: John Hunt

1979: Vince Siemer

1980: Terry Martin

1981: Terry Martin

1982: Chuck Stratton

1983: Chuck Stratton

1984: Cliff Mills

1985: Mark Gaither

1986: Don Schroeder

1987: Brad Dixon

1988: John Hunt

1989: John Hunt

1990: Todd Cress

1991: Craig Hardcastle

1992: John Hunt

1993: John Hunt

1994: Terry Angleton

1995: Dee Ketchum

1996: John Fischer

1997: Jay Lavick

1998: Jay Lavick

1999: Dee Ketchum

2000: John Hunt

2001: Rob Reidelberger

2002: Kevin Kuddes

2003: Dee Ketchum

2004: Tyler Dunn

2005: Jim Odle, Jr.

2006: Dee Ketchum

2007: Rick Springman

2008: Kyle Williams

2009: Jim Odle, Jr.

2010: Shane Smith

2011: Shane Smith

2012: Shane Smith

2013: Kevin Pinkas

2014: Kyle Hogan

2015: Jonathan Braswell

2016: Dan Greiner

2017: Ryan Hansen

2018: Jim Odle, Jr.

2019: Kevin Pinkas

