The final destination

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Roxana Shells and Alton Redbirds pose after the Alton Sectional on Jan. 21 at Bowl Haven. Roxana finished fourth and Alton came in fifth and both teams qualified for the state tournament at St. Clair Bowl on Friday and Saturday.

Christian Bertoletti continues to make history for the Roxana boys bowling program.

When he was a freshman, he became the Shells' first regional champion. The next year, he was the program's first state qualifier.

On Jan. 21 at the Alton Sectional in Bowl Haven, Bertoletti not only became Roxana's first sectional champion, he also helped the Shells qualify for state as a team for the first time in program history.

The Roxana senior finished in a tie for first with Collinsville's Ethan Gardner with a six-game score of 1,382. He helped the Shells finish fourth in the 16-team tournament with a 5,965 to qualify for the IHSA state tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

“It means a lot,” Bertoletti said. “None of us boys get on each other about who's doing bad or anything like that. It's all a team effort and without everybody contributing, we couldn't have gotten out of regionals last year and we couldn't have made it to state this year.”

Bertoletti received a first-place medal after winning on a coin toss.

“It's good to see Christian Bertoletti being co-champion,” Alton coach Dave Meyer said. “He's a good person, too. He has really changed and grown up over the last two years.”

The Alton Redbirds will join Roxana at state this weekend as they finished fifth with a 5,840 at sectionals. The Redbirds qualified for state for the second straight year and for the 12th time in program history.

“It's really good for us to go back in our senior year after going last year and barely missing out the year before that,” Alton senior Chris Duke said. “We're going to try to have some fun with it.”

The Shells and Redbirds will be the lone Riverbend representatives at the state tournament. The two teams have a combined 13 seniors.

“We have seven seniors,” Meyer said. “They started hanging around together and I'm glad to see that.”

Duke, Matt Engdale, Jared Cochran, Trevor Vallow and Gavin Taylor were the Alton seniors who competed at sectionals. All five of them bowled on last year’s Alton team that participated in the state tournament. The Redbirds failed to qualify for the second day as they finished 23rd after the first day.

“Our goal the entire year (this year) was go to the second day of state and that's what we're going to shoot for and do our best,” Engdale said.

Lance Perkey and T’ravion Ward are the other seniors for Alton.

Bertoletti, Jake Weigel, Blake Adams, Ethan Baumgartner, Dayton Grizzle and Mason Warwick make up the Shells’ senior class. Bertoletti will be competing at state for the third year in a row, while the others will make their first state appearances.

“I'm going to tell them the first couple of games, it's going to be nervous for them because of the atmosphere around there with all of the good teams competing,” Bertoletti said. “But I feel like once we get the first couple of games out of our way, we can really start going down there.”

RIVERBEND ALL-STATE MEDALISTS

Jason Krankel, Alton, fourth (2003)

Lucas Pejakovich, Alton, seventh (2015) and ninth (2014)

Jared Brynildsen, Alton, 10th (2003)

Keith Gallup, Alton, 10th (2007)

Phillip Meyer, Alton, 10th (2012)

Billy Netzhammer, Alton, 10th (2008)

Cody Netzhammer, Alton, 11th (2013)