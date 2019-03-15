The floor general

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Deion Lavender, a senior guard for Valparaiso and a 2014 Marquette Catholic grad, shoots a fade-away jumper against Indiana State in the opening round of the 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on March 7.

Deion Lavender had a heck of a career.

From the Marquette Catholic Explorers to the Southern Illinois Carbondale Salukis, University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers and finally the Valparaiso Crusaders, he’s excelled at every stop.

Lavender saw his collegiate career conclude after a 67-54 loss to Loyola Chicago in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on March 8 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. It came a day after he helped lead the Crusaders to their first MVC Tourney victory, a 77-55 win over Indiana State.

Lavender experienced a lot in his career and enjoyed every stop, including one as a fifth-year graduate player at Valpo. It seemed a lifetime since he spent his freshman season at Arch Madness with the Salukis.

“It’s been a ride and a fun five years,” Lavender said. “I’ve grown a lot from the first time I was here, freshman year to now. I see the game a lot differently and know a lot more than I knew then. It’s fun coming back and experiencing this all over again.”

His changes in venue as a collegiate player were much like his redefinition on the court. A prolific scorer at the prep level with the Explorers, Lavender transformed into a floor general in college. He led Valpo, averaging 3.7 assists per game this season.

“He finished the league second in assists,” Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich said after the win over Indiana State. “He had huge shots down the stretch for us tonight. Really there’s no substitute for experience, and Deion has a ton of it.”

Couple that with the smarts Marquette head coach Steve Medford said Lavender possesses, and no wonder he’s such a dangerous player.

“Deion probably has the highest basketball IQ of any kid I’ve ever had,” Medford said. “His knowledge of the game, knowing how to set up other guys; he is a remarkable player. His career speaks volumes on how he can transform his game. I’m extremely proud of him.”

His senior year with the Explorers was one of his best highlights. He averaged more than 25 points per game and led Marquette to a Class 3A Triad Regional title.

“I think (his senior year) was a very pivotal year in our program,” Medford said. “We had three kids transfer out on us and three kids that graduated, and we only had him coming back. It was a pivotal year in my career and I think Deion in a lot ways the way he stepped up really propelled my career and made me really, really believe in what we were doing.”

The time at Marquette helped Lavender set the foundation for his career, too, especially his relationship with Medford.

“It was great and built me as a person,” Lavender said. “It built character, really helped me become a man in those four years I spent at Marquette. Coach Medford and I have a lifetime relationship. He’s a great friend of mine and he’ll be in my life forever. He was at my senior night and it’s great to have that relationship with him still. I still call him and ask him for advice. We still talk quite often.”

Now Lavender looks to finish his master’s degree in sports administration and move on to the next chapter in his life, on or off the court.

“I want to finish my master’s degree and hopefully I can do that by the summer or the fall,” Lavender said. “Then I want to work out and see if I can continue to still play, whether that’s overseas or wherever my career takes me.”

Medford has an idea where he thinks that career should take him.

“That kid needs to be a basketball coach,” Medford said. “I hope one day he gets a coaching job and it’s a big-time coaching job because I’ll follow him wherever he goes. Deion always told me I’d be his assistant if he got a big-time coaching job, and I’m hoping for that call one day. That would be a phenomenal retirement job for me.”

