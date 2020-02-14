The floor general

× Expand photo by Dan Cruz Allie Troeckler of SIUE shoots a jumper at First Community Arena on Feb. 6 during a 63-55 overtime loss to Morehead State. Troeckler, the all-time leading scorer for CM girls basketball, leads the Cougars in scoring and rebounding this season.

Allie Troeckler is a talented basketball player, there is no doubt.

Troeckler scored a school-record 2,677 career points at Civic Memorial High and is the leading scorer for the SIUE Cougars as a junior this season, averaging 10.8 points per game. She also guides the Cougars with 6.8 rebounds per game and yanked down an Eagles career best 1,090 during her prep career.

But while the numbers are eye-popping, it’s the consummate leadership, toughness and class as a teammate she brings that trumps everything else.

“The thing about Allie is she doesn’t allow people to drop off and get too frustrated with themselves,” SIUE head women’s basketball coach Paula Buscher said after the Cougars 63-55 loss to Morehead State in overtime on Feb. 6 at First Community Arena in Edwardsville. “If someone makes a mistake, misses a bunny or fouls somebody, Allie is one of the first ones over there grabbing them, encouraging them and not allowing them to look in the past.”

In true Troeckler humble fashion, she deflected credit for her communication skills to those who have molded her as a player.

“I think it goes back to coach Buscher and (CM) coach (Jonathan) Denney telling us you’ve got to do the little things to be good,” Troeckler said. “One of the main things is communication and if that is something I can do, I’ve got a loud voice, I’m going to do it.”

Toughness is a key component to her game. Recently she missed 4 games because of an ankle injury. The OT loss to MSU at home marked her return to the starting lineup. The time away was frustrating because Troeckler doesn’t miss games.

“My entire basketball career going back to middle school I’ve never missed a game for sickness or injury, so having to sit out because I was injured was really difficult,” Troeckler said. “I knew I had to sit out to get better, but it’s really frustrating when the team isn’t winning and I feel like I could be in there doing something. I did what I could in practice, cheered on the bench and just tried to make an impact from where I was.”

Buscher revels in that toughness and commitment as a coach.

“Allie has a level of toughness that we missed while she was out,” Buscher said. “She’s got a good basketball IQ and she’s not going to take all the credit for the toughness; she was coached pretty tough in high school. That pays off and shows that she handled that stuff and brought it right to the college level. It wasn’t that she walked in and we made her tough; she was made tough by what she went through in high school. She was very well-coached.”

That relationship Troeckler maintains with the CM girls hoops program is part of what kept her close to home. She loves being able to showcase her skills locally and stay involved with the Eagles and her family.

“I’m very much a homebody, so to be able to go home and see my family, my dog and be able to go back and watch the high school team is great,” Troeckler said. “Kourtland (Tyus) and Anna (Hall) were starters my senior year and I love being able to be there to encourage them to finish out their year strong.”

Now Troeckler just wants to finish her collegiate career at SIUE strong and discover some of the winning ways she enjoyed at CM. The Cougars entered this week with a 3-20 record.

“My ultimate goal is playing to give God the glory and if I can do that win or lose, I don’t want to say I’m happy, but I’m content with it,” she said. “It can definitely get frustrating losing, though, especially coming out of the program we had at CM. I just want to finish strong.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter