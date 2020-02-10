The good old days

BananaStock Getty Images/BananaStock RF Baseball stock pic Baseball with mitt

On Aug. 11, 2004, baseball fans from the Alton area had reason to celebrate.

The Bluff City Bombers captured their first and only Central Illinois Collegiate League championship after beating Twin City of Bloomington/Normal 3-1 in the second game of the best-of-three league finals at Lloyd Hopkins Field. The Bombers won the series 2-0.

That was the last time the Bombers played a game for Alton.

Four months after winning the league championship, the Bombers moved east to Huntingburg, Ind., to become the DuBois County Bombers.

Baseball will return to Alton in 2021 as the city was awarded a Prospect League franchise. The Prospect League is a collegiate wooden bat summer league that already has 12 teams throughout the Midwest.

The Bluff City Bombers had a successful seven-year run in the CICL. In addition to their CICL title in 2004, the Bombers won 189 games and reached the league finals four times. They lost in the championship series three straight years before they finally came out on top in 2004.

Bluff City never had a losing season. In its first season in 1998, the team finished 22-22 after going nine games under .500 at one point of the season.

The Bombers won a franchise record 30 games in 2002 before falling to Decatur in the league finals.

Bluff City's had five managers. In its final season, the team hired Chris Erwin to take over duties for Brian Lewis. Erwin, who came from Trinity Lutheran University in Seguin, Texas, headed a team that had strong seasons from A.J. Van Slyke and Nathan Culp. Van Slyke, the son of former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Andy Van Slyke, earned CICL Most Valuable Player honors and won the Triple Crown award after leading the league in home runs, RBIs and batting average during the regular season. Culp, an Edwardsville High graduate, finished 7-0 on the mound. Culp pitched for Mizzou and ultimately the San Diego Padres system.

The Bombers were in the race for the 2004 regular season title with two weeks left before losing six of eight games. After dropping the first game of the semifinal series against Danville, Bluff City rallied to win four straight games, including two against Twin City in the finals.

Jess and Dave Hopkins started the Bombers and served as the general managers of the team for the first four seasons before Jack Tracz took over in 2002. Tracz continued GM duties after the Bombers moved to Indiana in the 2005 season.

