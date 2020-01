Answer the question here

The answer to the Jan. 9 sports trivia question is Chris Rongey. The 1995 Granite City High grad, who has served as emcee for the last two Granite City Sports Hall of Fame banquets, is a cohost on 101.1 ESPN's “The Fast Lane” with Randy Karraker and Brad Thompson.

Last issue's winner was Jennifer Carter. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter