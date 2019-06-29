The great indoors

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Adam Ruckman and Sara Kreutztrager give each other a fist bump after getting a point in a doubles match at the Bud Simpson Open on June 23 at Principia College.

photo by Theo Tate Laura Moore makes a return in her National Tennis Rating Program 4.0 Singles championship match against Laurie Burke on June 23.

Hours before the Bud Simpson Open was getting ready to start on June 21, rain hit the Riverbend.

But tournament director James Humphrey didn’t panic. He got permission from Principia College to use its indoor tennis courts to run the tournament.

“Principia has been great over the years,” Humphrey said. “Every time we have a tournament, Principia would offer their courts as an option if we have rain. If we get a lot of rain, Principia would say, ‘Yes, come on out and play as many hours as you need.’ It allowed us to have the tournament. Otherwise, we would have had to cancel it.”

The tournament took place at the Hexberg Tennis Center all three days from June 21-23. The facility had just four courts, forcing the tournament to have long delays between matches and use a shortened format for consolation matches.

Still, Humphrey walked out of the Elsah school happy that the tournament wasn’t canceled.

“I didn’t know if we could pull it off going indoors, but using a shortened format allowed us to do that and that was within the guidance of the St. Louis USTA district,” he said. “They gave us a format we can use to make the matches go a little bit faster.”

Godfrey resident Laura Moore said she was thrilled to play indoors. She had played matches at Principia several other times.

“Indoors are good,” Moore said. “There’s a lot of back-and-forth movement, and you have to tune everybody out.”

Moore, a Marquette Catholic graduate, didn’t leave Principia with another Bud Simpson Open title. She lost to Laurie Burke in two sets in the championship match of the National Tennis Rating Program Women’s 4.0 Singles division. Last year, Moore won the NTRP Women’s 3.5 Singles championship, her first tournament title.

“I’m not really disappointed,” Moore said. “I knew it was going to be a hard match to beat Laurie.”

There were eight area players who competed at the tournament. The others were Kevin Deaton and Kennedy Loewen of Bethalto, Sara Kreutztrager of Roxana, Nikki Lowe and Adam Ruckman of Godfrey, Joe Segneri of Alton and Haley Milazzo of East Alton.

The Bud Simpson Open wrapped up its 37th year. The event was named after Raymond “Bud” Simpson, a doctor and avid tennis player who died in 1982.

“This is probably one of my favorites,” Kreutztrager said. “It’s very well-organized and there’s a lot of really good competition.”

Matches were originally scheduled to be played at Lewis and Clark Community College and Alton High before Mother Nature moved the event to Principia.

“The logistics of coming indoors were a lot harder because they were only four courts, but James did a really good job,” Ruckman said.

The tournament benefits the Bud and Robert Simpson Memorial Junior Tennis program, which is why Humphrey wanted the event to continue.

“The goal of our organization is to promote tennis and get people playing tennis,” the director said. “Having an option to go inside, you just go ahead and do it. It was a little bit daunting because you only have four courts, opposed to eight at Lewis and Clark and six at Alton High, so it was going to be difficult. The cool thing was everybody understood that there might be some delays, but everyone came in and had a good time.”

Champions at Bud Simpson Open

Men’s Open Singles — Carson Haskins (Ballwin, Mo.)

Men’s 45 Singles — Tim Hasara (Chesterfield, Mo.)

Men’s 55 Singles — David Snider (Collinsville)

NTRP Women’s 4.0 Singles — Laurie Burke (St. Louis)

Women’s Open Singles — Shannon Gordon-Carney (St. Louis)

Men’s Open Doubles — Carson Haskins and Austin Diehl (St. Charles, Mo.)

Women’s Open Doubles — Shannon Gordon-Carney and Mojca Gasperlin (Wildwood, Mo.)

Mixed Open Doubles — Ryan White (St. Louis) and Ashley Hennis (St. Louis)

