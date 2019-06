Answer the question here

The answer to last week's trivia question is Bill Smith. After working as legendary Roxana football coach Charlie Raich's assistant, Smith took over the program from 1999-2003 and led them to 3 Class 4A playoff appearances and a 31-19 overall record.

Last week's winner was Chris Slusser. Winners are verified by email.

