The new Bearcat

× Expand University of Cincinnati Athletics photo Granite City graduate and University of Cincinnati redshirt sophomore Addaya Moore defends Eboni Williams of Tennessee-Chattanooga on Nov. 19.

Two months after being hired as the University of Cincinnati women’s basketball coach, Michelle Clark-Heard landed her first recruit on May 25, 2018.

It was Addaya Moore.

“I like to remind myself that I was her first recruit at Cincinnati, and it feels really good to say that,” the 2017 Granite City graduate said. “I’m blessed and really grateful because she’s an amazing coach.”

Moore immediately transferred to Cincinnati after playing one season at the University of Illinois. After sitting out the 2018-19 season because of NCAA transfer rules, Moore is playing in her first season with the Bearcats, who compete in the American Athletic Conference.

“It means a lot,” Moore said. “That one year when I sat out, it was pretty hard mentally. But physically, it was the best thing for me. My game got a whole lot better. I was able to learn the game a lot more. I was a student of the game during that entire year sitting out.”

The 5-foot-10 Moore has been a solid all-around player for Cincinnati after five games. She’s averaging four points, six rebounds and two assists and has started three times. Moore scored eight points and eight rebounds against Ohio State on Nov. 13 .

“It’s a lot different from high school,” Moore said. “It’s not averaging 26 points in high school. It’s what my team needs. If they need me to go get a rebound, I’m going to go get a rebound.”

Moore is playing for a Cincinnati team that won 24 games and reached the Women’s National Invitational Tournament quarterfinals a year ago. The Bearcats were three wins shy of the school record for victories.

“I think we’re going to do really good,” Moore said. “They were a really good team last year and we have our entire starting five back from last year’s team. A lot of them are seniors and we have a whole bunch of newcomers and a whole bunch of freshmen. I honestly haven’t been around so much talent before.”

Moore played 19 games in her freshman year at Illinois before she decided to play for another school.

“Transferring from Illinois reopened my recruiting process,” Moore said. “The goal was to stay closer to home. I put myself in a situation where I had schools like Southeast (Missouri State), SIUE and all of those schools around home. But I wanted to play for the best.”

Then, Moore got a phone call from Clark-Heard, who had coached at Western Kentucky for 6 years before taking over a program that has not been in the NCAA tournament since 2003.

“She told me that she really liked me and she wanted me to come up to Cincinnati and visit her and meet her and a couple of players on the team,” Moore said. “That’s how it pretty much went down.”

Moore played her first game with the Bearcats on Nov. 5 against Utah. Five days later, her father, Gerard Moore — the GCHS head boys basketball coach — came to Cincinnati to watch her play against Saint Louis.

Moore said seeing her father was special.

“That’s my best friend right there,” the Cincinnati redshirt sophomore said. “Honestly, I don’t think I would be in the position that I am without my dad. That was going into high school and going to Illinois. My dad being able to help me gain back my confidence and bring it here to Cincinnati was huge for me.”

High school highlights

Scored 787 points in her two years with the GCHS girls basketball team

Earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in her senior year

Named to the all-Southwestern Conference team twice

