The new Redhawk

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp Granite City’s Freddy Edwards has verbally committed to Miami (Ohio) University to continue his football career starting in 2020. Here, Edwards, who will be a senior this fall, looks to get something going against Carbondale at Kevin Greene Field in a game on Aug. 31 during his junior season.

Since he played his first prep football game on Aug. 26, 2016, against Jersey, Freddy Edwards has been a valuable player for the Granite City Warriors.

In his three years with the Warriors, Edwards has rushed for more than 3,000 yards with 45 touchdowns and threw for more than 1,900 yards with 23 TDs as quarterback. He also made an appearance in the state playoffs.

The outstanding efforts caught the attention of the Miami (Ohio) University football program.

“Eric Koehler, who is the quarterbacks coach for Miami, came down and talked to me,” Edwards said. “They wanted me to come down for Junior Day.”

After visiting the NCAA Division I school in Oxford, Ohio, for Junior Day, Edwards made a decision. He verbally announced that he will be playing for the Redhawks after his prep football career is over.

“Honestly, I had never heard about them until they came down and talked to me,” Edwards said. “I can’t wait to go out there and play for the MAC (Mid-American Conference) and show the MAC what I have to give to Miami.”

Now that he has his college plans figured out, Edwards will set his sights on preparing for the 2019 football season over the summer.

“My plan is to lead my high school team and go out there and be the quarterback and the leader everyone knows I am,” said Edwards, who will visit Miami again on June 22 to attend a commitment picnic.

Edwards will be playing for a new head coach this fall. Orlando Gooden has taken over duties for Brad Hasquin, who resigned after one year as head coach in January.

“He seems like a good guy,” Edwards said. “He seems confident in us, and that’s what we needed all along.”

When he heads to Miami, Edwards will be playing for Chuck Martin, who has been coaching the Redhawks since 2014. The Granite City senior-to-be said Martin called him to offer him a scholarship to play for the Redhawks after he returned from Junior Day.

“He’s a character,” he said. “He’s an interesting guy. He’s awesome and he’s honest with us. Even when I went to Junior Day, he told us how it was. He’s real with us. That’s what I look for in a coach.”

A year ago, Edwards had considered several other schools, including Iowa State and Notre Dame. He said he was relieved to get his college plans out of the way.

“A lot of people know that the recruiting process is the toughest time for any high school athlete,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are. It’s stressful.”

Edwards said he will likely play wide receiver at Miami.

“It’s going to be a little different because the last time I played receiver, I was a freshman in high school,” said Edwards, who will major in sport management. “It’s going to be a change.”

Last fall, Edwards helped the Warriors reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2011 by rushing for 1,484 yards with 19 TDs and throwing for 1,176 yards with 12 TDs.

Edwards said he can’t believe he’s going to be a senior this fall. He wrapped up his junior year at GCHS on May 17.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “It feels like yesterday I was in eighth grade and no one knew me. Now, it’s getting real.”

Miami U. football facts

Fielded its first team in 1888

Won 22 conference titles, 15 of them were from the Mid-American Conference

Played in 11 bowl games, including the 2016 St. Petersburg Bowl

Has rivalry games with the University of Cincinnati (the Victory Bell) and Ohio University (Battle of the Bricks)

Nicknamed “The Cradle of Coaches” for producing several high-profile head coaches, including Hall of Fame inductees Paul Brown, Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler and Jim Tressel

Famous players include Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh

